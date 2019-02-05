The "Best in Show" 60-second horror challenge is a new creative effort by a group of local filmmakers to involve the artistic community and also raise money for the Charleston Animal Society.
Submissions are now open worldwide, with an early deadline of Feb. 28, a regular deadline of April 25 and a late deadline of May 15.
The rules are simple. It must be an exact run time of 60 seconds and within the horror genre. Credits must be included somewhere within those 60 seconds.
All submission fees from the challenge will go to the Charleston Animal Society, and there will be a live showing held at Craft Conundrum, 630 Skylark Drive, featuring the 10 best films in six sub-horror categories: comedy, thriller, out of this world, slasher, gore and monster.
Those top 10 entries in each category will be selected beforehand by celebrity judges Edwin Neal (Texas Chainsaw Massacre), Bill Oberst Jr. (Scream Queens), Hannah Fierman (V/H/S), Betsy Baker (Evil Dead) and E.G. Daily (The Devil's Rejects).
At the Craft Conundrum reveal, audience members will get to select their favorite film in each of the sub-categories. The winners of each, who will each receive an award, will then be played again so the audience can choose the ultimate favorite, crowning this winner the "Best in Show."
The organizers of the event, in partnership with the 15-Second Horror Film Challenge, are Charleston filmmakers Ken Cohen, John Johnson, Kellie Wiggins, Scott Johnson, Kirsten Ray and Erica Gillheeney.
For more information, visit 60secondhorror.com or facebook.com/60secondhorrorchs.