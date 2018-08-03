The second season of "Mr. Mercedes," a horror TV series based on a Stephen King book series, will premiere at 10 p.m. on Aug. 22. In anticipation, the network has released a trailer for the show, whose both seasons were filmed in the Charleston area.
Among "Mr. Mercedes" actors are Emmy Award-winning Brendan Gleeson as Detective Hodges and Harry Treadaway from "Penny Dreadful" as Brady Hartsfield, the "Mercedes Killer."
In the trailer, Treadaway is seen on a hospital bed with little brain function or ability to move. However, he soon gains the power to seemingly hypnotize those around him to fulfill his ultimate murderous goals. But, there's a twist. A surgeon in the operation room can actually control Treadaway. Some bloody trapses and suspenseful music are among other video highlights.
The second season of "Mr. Mercedes" will last for 10 episodes and will air on AT&T's Audience network.
In the meantime, you can watch the trailer right here.