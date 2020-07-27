Charleston-filmed Netflix show 'Outer Banks' renewed for Season 2

It's official. Netflix has renewed the breakout young adult series "Outer Banks," which was filmed in Charleston, for a second season.

"Outer Banks" stars Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Austin North (Topper), Drew Starkey (Rafe Cameron), Deion Smith (Kelce) and Charles Esten (Ward Cameron) are all set to reprise their roles, according to Netflix.

The series, which tells the coming-of-age story of a tight-knit group of Outer Banks teens (that involves a treasure hunt), was created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, who will all return as showrunners and executive producers.

Season 1 of "Outer Banks" premiered on April 15 and featured several Charleston locations on-screen, including local beaches, Shem Creek, Lowndes Grove, Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Morris Island Lighthouse and the Charleston Maritime Center.

No official casting calls have been made for Season 2, though a scam site asking for extras to submit information for a chance to be on the show was shared locally. Netflix has since reported the misinformation.