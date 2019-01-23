Charleston Fashion Week, the 12-year-running Lowcountry event that typically includes a week of trunk shows, runway shows, entertainment-infused parties and other fashion-related activities in Marion Square and beyond, is shifting its programming for 2019.
The 13th annual Lexus-sponsored Charleston Fashion Week will take on a fresh approach with four signature programs scattered throughout the year instead of held during one action-packed week.
The quarterly events will take place in March, June, September and November and include unique fashion experiences at varied venues throughout downtown Charleston.
Up first is the opening event at The Cedar Room on March 22. A "celebration of style," this kick-off extravaganza will include curated pop-up shops, a beauty bar, the newest in fashion and trends and more. Tickets will be on sale in early February.
Subsequent events will include a Women's Fashion Event at Memminger Auditorium on June 14, a Men's Fashion Event at the South Carolina Society Hall on Sept. 12 and a Holiday Shopping Event in November, with more details yet to come.
The June and September events will include brand showcases, style-maker tips and runway shows.
"This seemed like the perfect time to refresh and renew Charleston Fashion Week," says Charleston Fashion Week Executive Director Naomi Russell. "Similar to the progression New York Fashion Week experienced after expanding beyond Bryant Park, we are looking to bring a new level of excitement and high-end production to our event. We’re embracing the whole city and spreading the luxe and love beyond Marion Square."
For 2020, Charleston Fashion Week is eyeing a possible combination of weeklong programming and events throughout the city.
For more information, visit charlestonfashionweek.com.