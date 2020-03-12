Charleston Fashion Week announces 2020 event schedule

Charleston Fashion Week, which discontinued its weeklong series last year and instead initiated individual quarterly events, will be doing the same for its 14th year.

A seasonal theme arises with this year's three signature programs in April, June and September.

Up first is the "Spring Fashion Event" on April 17 at The Gibbes Museum of Art This 2020 kick-off event will include a VIP opening party followed by runway shows and a garden party with curated pop-up shops featuring the latest fashion trends. There will also be live entertainment. Tickets for this event are on sale now at charlestonfashionweek.com.

The "Summer Fashion Event" will take place June 19 at the American College of the Building Arts. There will be runway shows from the Emerging Designer Competition, alongside a mix of pop-up fashion and lifestyle shops, food trucks and other yet-to-be-announced experiences. Submissions for the Charleston Fashion Week Emerging Designer Competition application are due by noon April 1.

As fall arrives, so will the two-day Charleston Fashion Week finale celebration. The "Fall Fashion Event" takes places Sept. 25-26 at Memminger Auditorium. It will star the Model Competition, and each evening will feature yet-to-be-announced entertainment.