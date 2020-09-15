Charleston Farmers Market vendors push petition to reopen Marion Square shopping

The Charleston Farmers Market, which typically runs from April through November, never came around this year.

Just before around 80 vendors were set to take their places under colorful tents along the well-trodden pathways in Marion Square, the coronavirus arrived in South Carolina, effectively shutting down businesses and quarantining residents.

Many vendors rely on the weekly market for their entire annual income. Because of budgets already thinning from the marketless stretch in late winter and early spring, the pandemic couldn't have come at a worse time.

"Many of us have given up other careers to keep the market going," said Amanda McLenon, an artisan and decade-long market vendor who created an online petition to get the Marion Square market up and running in some capacity this month.

Her petition, which suggests a rotating schedule for vendors, has been backed by several other vendors and shoppers and has more than 800 signatures. The holidays are approaching and this is a vital season for vendors, McLenon urged.

"This is not just about saving these small businesses," she said. "This is about supporting local families who have made this event happen for the past 30 years."

By now, bars and restaurants have opened, the City Market is open with some safety protocols in place and venues are allowed to operate at limited capacity.

Yet for McLenon and other vendors, it's been six months without receiving much-needed, expected income. McLenon said her online sales have measured about 10 to 20 percent of what she normally makes.

"For a while, we understood it wasn't safe to be there, so we sat back and sacrificed our livelihoods to keep people healthy," she said. "But if people are in the bars now, we can certainly be safely open providing local produce and handmade goods outside in Marion Square."

After reaching out to the Office of Cultural Affairs, which runs the market, and Mayor John Tecklenburg, McLenon did not receive the response she wanted.

According to Scott Watson at the Office of Cultural Affairs, the Charleston Farmers Market was given the go-ahead to operate as an essentials-only market in Marion Square at a very limited capacity in June. That month, the John C. Calhoun Monument was protested and removed from the square.

The essentials-only market, which features four Johns Island farmers, was relocated to the Joseph P. Riley Jr. baseball stadium parking lot on Wednesday afternoons. Those vendors were selected because of the immediate need to sell their perishable produce, Watson said.

The city of Charleston is in Phase 2 of a reopening plan that is based on hitting clear benchmarks, like new infections being on a decline for a sustained period, decreased numbers of people affected and hospital capacity.

At Phase 4, the market should be able to return to Marion Square, according to Watson. The number of vendors, traffic patterns, activities and entertainment will then depend on updated CDC guidelines for social distancing.

"We're actively looking at how these things will realign," said Watson. "But right now, we don’t think it’s appropriate to issue permits to ourselves that we won’t issue to others applying for special events. Everything is data-driven and informed by science as to what is safe."

Watson assured that his team has been working behind the scenes to upgrade and enhance the market's digital platforms with the goal to create a more enriched website and social media platform that can highlight vendors who presently can’t be a part of the in-person market.

For Jeanine Ware Gantt, the "Charleston Soap Chef," that won't be enough.

"This is our livelihood," said Gantt, who has operated her business for 17 years. "I have two young boys to support. I’m a single mom. It’s like the rug has been taken out from under us."

Gantt is operating a booth out of the City Market, which is run by the City Market Foundation, separate from the Office of Cultural Affairs. She said the Market Street operation has done an excellent job at resuming operations while staying safe.

City Market Manager Barry Newton said the market's safety program includes operating at lowered capacity (now at 75 percent), facing vendors outward to the pedestrian lanes along the streets instead of having people enter the interior space and hiring extra security guards to ensure mask usage. Vendors must also fill out a daily health form.

The foot traffic in the busy tourism sector of town is likely higher than that at Marion Square, where there is not a set buffer in place between vendors and customers like the City Market's brick walls.

On one given Saturday morning, Watson said anywhere from 3,000 to 5,000 people can attend the Charleston Farmers Market, imprecise metrics that have been measured by police officer audits, quick counts and social media presence.

"The hard part is there is not any model right now about how to get 5,000 people safely assembled from 8 a.m. to noon, rubbing shoulders and coming and going with dogs on leashes and babies in strollers," Watson said. "We need incremental steps toward getting back to normal."

Robert Fields of R. Fields Farm, included in the current essentials market outside The Joe, said he has been grateful and dependent on the weekly endeavor to sell his fresh fruits and vegetables. However, the foot traffic hasn't been nearly as steady as that at Marion Square and that has been problematic for sales.

"Let the other vendors come back," Fields said. "We need to get back there."