Charleston family gets virtual HGTV makeover during coronavirus

HGTV is premiering its first self-shot series, and a Charleston couple is featured in an episode.

The show is called "Design at Your Door." DIY-ers were encouraged to submit videos for a chance to win virtual help from some HGTV stars and a box of specifically curated decor.

Emi and Carl Brack were one of 16 selected homeowners who were chosen to be part of the program that trades in a full design and camera crew for a selfie stick. Their episode will air at 9 p.m. June 18.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

In the episode, Charleston resident Eve Plumb of "A Very Brady Renovation" uses an artistic approach to help the empty-nesters turn their chaotic bonus room into a nostalgic oasis.

Viewers can watch the full "Design At Your Door" episodes on HGTV GO the same day and time as it premieres on TV.