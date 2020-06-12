You are the owner of this article.
Charleston family gets virtual HGTV makeover during coronavirus

Charleston residents Emi and Carl Brack will be featured on a new HGTV show. Provided

HGTV is premiering its first self-shot series, and a Charleston couple is featured in an episode.

The show is called "Design at Your Door." DIY-ers were encouraged to submit videos for a chance to win virtual help from some HGTV stars and a box of specifically curated decor.

Emi and Carl Brack were one of 16 selected homeowners who were chosen to be part of the program that trades in a full design and camera crew for a selfie stick. Their episode will air at 9 p.m. June 18.

In the episode, Charleston resident Eve Plumb of "A Very Brady Renovation" uses an artistic approach to help the empty-nesters turn their chaotic bonus room into a nostalgic oasis.  

Viewers can watch the full "Design At Your Door" episodes on HGTV GO the same day and time as it premieres on TV.

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

