Charleston extras requested for Season 2 of Danny McBride's 'The Righteous Gemstones'

Danny McBride's HBO comedy show "The Righteous Gemstones" is seeking extras in Charleston.

Tona B. Dahlquist Casting, the same casting company that has handled the Charleston-filmed show's casting calls before, posted on Feb. 8 on social media seeking Lowcountry extras for Season 2 filming.

According to the post, requirements include living in Charleston or a surrounding area within a short driving distance.

Those interested must include a long list of pertinent information, including: name, age, ethnicity, phone number, height, weight, clothing sizes, tattoos and piercing locations, vehicle information and previous or current work experience.

Those details and two current photos should be emailed to TRG2extras@gmail.com.

The HBO comedy show about a greedy and deviant televangelist family premiered in 2019 and was renewed for a second season just three weeks into its first.

Danny McBride, of the locally-based Rough House Pictures production company, serves as executive producer, director, writer and actor of "The Righteous Gemstones," which is Rough House's third HBO series, following "Eastbound and Down" and "Vice Principals."

The first episode of the first season alone included a vivid array of Lowcountry scenes, including frames at Whirlin' Waters, the North Charleston Coliseum, the former Liberty Taproom in Mount Pleasant and Fenwick Hall on Johns Island.

Along with McBride, "The Righteous Gemstones" also stars John Goodman, Adam DeVine and Edi Patterson.

Understandably, the pandemic threw a wrench in filming plans for the second season, though the film crew for Netflix adventure series "Outer Banks" was spotted around the Charleston area in 2020. Last year, "Outer Banks" placed a casting call for extras and offered free COVID-19 testing along with a role on the show.

For a full list of requirements and information needed to be an extra on "The Righteous Gemstones," visit Tona B. Dahlquist Casting on Facebook.