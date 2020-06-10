Charleston Equity Concert, featuring Charlton Singleton, will give back to black nonprofits

The Charleston Equity Initiative is hosting a virtual benefit concert featuring black artists and black community keynote speakers.

It will be streamed on various platforms, including Facebook Live, at 6 p.m. June 20. All proceeds from donations to the concert will go to support Charleston-area black nonprofit organizations.

Organizer Ke'Von Singleton, a local civil rights activist, founded the Charleston Equity Initiative with a goal of bringing the community together by bridging the gap between the generations-long systemic oppression of black people in Charleston.

“The Charleston Equity Concert will seek to not only to empower black citizens but to promote unity across the Charleston area,” said Singleton. “The goal of the concert is to help bridge the gap in our community that has only been widened during these recent events.”

Performing artists include Charlton Singleton, trumpet player from Grammy Award-winning Gullah group Ranky Tanky; Brandon Robinson; Gabriel Washington; Christain Coleman; Nelson Gibson; and more.

Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church will be the concert venue.

For more information, contact Benjamin Buckley at 843-408-9272 or email ben@charlestonequityinitiative.com.