The Apollo 11 Moon Landing happened 50 years ago on July 20, 1969.
To celebrate, NASA threw a gala at the Kennedy Space Center to commemorate the out-of-this-world milestone and honor the original astronaut crew and their families.
Joining the celebration as part of the entertainment was a Charleston band consisting of two singing show business sisters, Gracie & Lacy.
The sisters opened the evening by serenading guests in the brand-new Kennedy Space Center "Moon Tree Garden" alongside a sculpture of Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.
Following the musical prelude, the Charleston duo mingled with a room full of astronauts, NASA executives and guests of honor, including Robert Cabana, the director of the Kennedy Space Center.
They even got to meet an astronaut from Charleston, Frank Culbertson. Culbertson was known as the only American who was not on Earth during the 9/11 attacks as he was serving as commander of the International Space Station.
Gracie & Lacy reappeared on the main stage after transforming from their opening gowns to metallic 1960s-style dresses, complete with flying saucer fascinators, to perform featured hits of the space race era. They saluted Charleston with a mention of the USS Yorktown and its role as a recovery ship for the astronauts and capsule of the earlier Apollo 8 mission.
The dynamic duo then closed out the evening with a rendition of "Destination Moon."
Charleston locals enjoyed an educational preview of the show last week as the duo traveled to 13 Charleston County library locations to teach students about the moon landing.
For more information on Gracie & Lacy and their upcoming Charleston performances, visit gracieandlacy.com.