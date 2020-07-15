Charleston dog owners rely on their four-legged friends during coronavirus

Charleston residents, cautioned to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, are coping with many emotions that have crept in over the months.

Boredom. Anxiety. Fear. Uncertainty. Stir-craziness. Anger. Depression.

Locked down with just immediate family, or perhaps a roommate, to keep one company is a trying situation for anyone.

However, some have had four-legged friends to help them make it through. As the dog days of summer hit full blast (crank up that A/C!), we thought we'd focus on the pups who have helped Charleston folks navigate this trying time.

Whether they've been a tried and true companion, an exercise buddy or just a creature to love, dogs have been there, day in and day out, for many people who have relied on them, perhaps now more than ever.

Here are a few local stories of how dogs have provided comfort during the coronavirus crisis.

CJ and Summer, "The Relationship Kindlers"

When college classes shut down in the middle of spring semester, Jay Van Raalte of local band Jump Castle Riot moved out of her apartment on campus to where her girlfriend Karissa was living in Goose Creek at the time.

She didn't realize she was about to be quarantined for months. It could've been a hard test of the couples' relationship, but Karissa's two dogs, 9-year-old CJ and 1-year-old Summer, brought the couple closer together. Jay and Karissa go on walks and runs with the dogs multiple times a day, and have grown closer as a result.

"The dogs has been super important for maintaining our sanity and relationship," Jay shared. "It's been surprisingly successful."

Now, they are planning on moving in together officially, with CJ and Summer, of course.

"Like most musicians, losing my entire industry so suddenly has been a bit traumatic, and I don't know how I would have coped without Karissa and the dogs to keep me busy and positive," Jay said.

Peg, "The Movie Star"

Videographer Taylor Hickman and his girlfriend Abigail Darlington call their dog Peg "custom-made." She's likely a mix of pit bull and boxer. Peg, who is 5 years old, was adopted as a puppy from Pet Helpers. Little did she know in her puppy years that she would go on to become a movie star.

Well, maybe not in the same vein as Lassie or Rin Tin Tin. But Peg is the star of Taylor's latest short film, which he shot while he was quarantined at home after contracting the coronavirus. He had been researching filmmaking for a while and had hoped his short could star some human actors. But with the pandemic on the rise, and after catching COVID-19 himself, he asked Peg to be his leading lady.

"It’s Peg basically telling me to get off of the internet and enjoy the sun for a while," Taylor said of the idea behind his film.

In the film, Peg watches Taylor while he scrolls his phone, waiting for him to give her notice. A close-up shot shows her impatience and annoyance as she whines for attention. By the end, she's won him over and happily chases tennis balls in the backyard.

Tonka, "The Family Addition"

Ramona Gavin, along with her sisters Saudarya and Kymani and daughter Royal, are among those who have adopted a dog during the pandemic. Many shelters have seen more adoptions as folks spend more time at home.

Ramona had taken the girls to Charleston Animal Society for an afternoon just to get out and play with the dogs.

“Our intentions were never to adopt that day, but when we met Tonka it was love at first sight," Ramona said.

The 6-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix was easygoing, silly and friendly — and irresistible to Ramona and crew.

From playing fetch in the front yard (he never brings the ball back) to getting rubbed to sleep with lots of cuddles, Tonka has been the family addition Ramona never knew she needed.

Thea, "The Bicycle Buddy"

Pour House employee Zach Ubaldini calls his 7-year-old pit bull-boxer mix an "American Dingo." Thea, short for Althea, loves running through puddles but hates swimming. She thinks she's a lap dog, though she's clearly too big for that. She was found in Zach's college town, feral and overheated, on the Fourth of July in 2013. Since then, she's become one of Zach's best buddies.

A young adult himself, Zach had a lot to learn about growing up, and Thea helped him along the way.

"When I figured out how to take care of her, I started taking better care of myself," he offered.

She also inspired Zach to start bicycling, a trait he enjoys with Thea by his side most mornings. He had fallen off the bicycle seat recently, but during the pandemic, he hopped back on. He said she's been essential in getting him out of the house and exercising.

"I bike a lot more now, thanks to Thea," Zach said. He'll often let her accompany him for a short jaunt and then go on an extra adventure himself, whether that's over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge or throughout downtown Charleston.

Josie, "The Emotional Support Dog"

For some, dogs provide emotional support, helping them combat anxiety and depression, and inspiring activity and love. For Andrea Low, it goes beyond that with her 7-month-old black Labrador mix Josie, who was found in the woods.

Andrea was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder about two years ago, which causes anxiety, depression and heightened emotions that can lead to self-harm. She believes she has been dealing with it her entire life. For her, having a dog during trying times is essential to her well-being.

In June, with the coronavirus only getting worse in South Carolina, she fell into a dark depression that came with crippling anxiety attacks. But Josie was there for her.

"She comforted me. She stayed by my side," Andrea said. "She laid with me and would give me kisses. She knew I was not well."

Andrea said that Josie makes her feel needed and loved, and she helps her get outside more, something she had avoided in recent years.

Andrea's boyfriend Kevin Knight and 5-year-old daughter Evelyn love Josie and often share playtime and take walks together. While Evelyn's been home from school and apart from her friends, Josie has been a new friend to play, cuddle and watch movies with.

"Her whole body wiggles when she wags her tail," Andrea shared. "It is quite adorable and brings a smile to anyone who has met her."

Rose, "The Miracle Pug"

Sassy pug Rose is 14 years old. Until recently, she was thought to be deaf. Her owner Casey Heath, who works in the Charleston food and beverage scene, has been mostly unemployed during the coronavirus crisis and got to spend a lot of time at home with Rose.

Casey, now 31, was just 17 when she got Rose. A neighbor in Florence was selling pug puppies in her front yard, and Casey's mom lent her the $575 she needed. She paid her back with money from her job at Cold Stone Creamery.

"Pugs were very trendy at the time," Casey said.

With extra time at home because of the coronavirus, Casey tested out a new food supplement for Rose's arthritis, hemp glucosamine, which has yielded surprising results. Rose unexpectedly seemed to gain back her hearing, at least a little, Casey said.

"Before, she would bark whenever I left the room because she couldn’t hear me in the next room and didn’t know which direction to go to follow me in," Casey said. "She seemed sad and disoriented."

Then Rose stopped barking. She would turn when sounds occurred near her, even jump at some. Casey consulted a veterinarian, who attested that the hemp oil from glucosamine chews can reduce swelling in dogs' ears that may be due to infection. Rose, who had a few ear infections in the last year, seems to have benefited.

"Now that she can hear again, she literally has way more pep in her step," Casey said. "She's back to her sassy self."

And she's given Casey something to focus on and appreciate during her time at home.

"She's my ride or die," Casey said.

Baloo and Tallulah, "The Skateboarding Insta-Pups"

Newfoundland Baloo and Great Pyrenees mix Tallulah are two Charleston Instagram-popular pups (@balooandtallulah) owned by photographer Kelly Parrish. The duo loves going to Folly Beach for romps in the sand and waves, a tradition that has continued during the pandemic.

"The beach has been our favorite escape, but we usually go out just before sunset so it's easier to social distance and is cooler for the dogs," Kelly shared.

With the dog park at James Island County Park closed, Kelly said she had to find other ways to entertain Baloo and Tallulah while getting some exercise herself. She and her husband Robbie have picked up skateboarding around their neighborhood, with dogs in tow. New adventures have been paramount in staying sane and remembering to have fun during the crisis, Kelly shared.

"It's really helped brighten my spirits," Kelly said.

Jasmine, "The Laugh Inducer"

In 2013, Dorchester Paws was the Francis R. Willis SPCA, and that's where Alaina Amos got Jasmine, a Rottweiler mix. Alaina had just moved to Charleston for a teaching job without knowing anybody. She figured a dog would make a great companion for her in a new city.

Now Jasmine is 7 years old, and Alaina is married to Simone, who works at Blackbaud. The couple just tied the knot in March, right before the pandemic surged in South Carolina.

"It was just a few days before Charleston went into lockdown," Alaina recalled.

Jasmine is a reminder to take a break from daily anxiety, get outside and just have fun. She makes Alaina and Simone smile because of her love of snuggling, her obsession with chasing squirrels up palmetto trees and more. Her antics at the beach also incite a few giggles.

"I've never seen a dog run into the water and just lie down to let the waves crash over her the way she does," Alaina said. "It makes us laugh. Seeing her as happy as she is at the beach makes us happy, too."