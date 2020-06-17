To complement our Charleston Scene cover story featuring local black DJs, this week’s word search includes 20 local black DJs suggested to us by the community, and 20 famous black DJs, past and present. Words can be found in all directions (don’t forget backward!) and there are no intentional silly words again this week. Crank the music up and have fun!
Charleston DJs and famous DJs are hidden in this week's word search
