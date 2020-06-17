You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Charleston DJs and famous DJs are hidden in this week's word search

Grandmaster Flash

Grandmaster Flash performs at the Grammy Nominations Concert on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

 AP Photo/Matt Sayles

To complement our Charleston Scene cover story featuring local black DJs, this week’s word search includes 20 local black DJs suggested to us by the community, and 20 famous black DJs, past and present. Words can be found in all directions (don’t forget backward!) and there are no intentional silly words again this week. Crank the music up and have fun!

Download PDF DJs word search
Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday.


Reach Liz Foster at 843-937-5581. Follow her on Twitter @TheDizzyLizzieB

Tags

Senior news clerk and staff writer Liz Foster joined The Post and Courier team in 2012 and, among other things, compiles events and writes the My Charleston Weekend column for Charleston Scene.