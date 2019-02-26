One of Charleston's most popular party DJs has teamed up with Amazon Echo for his own Alexa-enabled radio mix that can be played on command.
Now, you can tell your device: “Alexa, tell Natty Heavy Radio to start the party” and DJ Natty Heavy's mixes, mash-ups and remixes of Top 40 and hip-hop favorites will begin to play. The music will be updated weekly.
Dubbed “Natty Heavy Radio,” this newly released Alexa skill is the companion to the “Natty Heavy” mobile app, which is free for iOS and Android devices. The Natty Heavy Radio Amazon Echo skill was designed by South Carolina-based programmer Justin Dearing.
DJ Natty Heavy, whose off-stage name is Nate Lopes, has more than 25 years of experience as a freelance radio DJ, MC and DJ for corporate events, weddings and charity events in the Charleston area and beyond. He's sponsored by Bud Light.
To learn more, visit nattyheavy.com.