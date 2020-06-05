Charleston cultural organizations receive coronavirus grant money, but is it enough?

South Carolina Humanities has awarded $482,000 in emergency relief funds to 99 cultural organizations across the state, including eight in Charleston.

The grant money was provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan.

The Historic Charleston Foundation, Middleton Place Foundation, Patriot’s Point, Preservation Society of Charleston, South Carolina Historical Society, Drayton Hall Preservation Trust, Gibbes Museum of Art and Charleston Museum were all local recipients.

The grant money is for operating expenses or humanities programming, and local organizations received up to $15,000, with different tiers at $5,000 and $10,000 depending on their operating revenues, according to South Carolina Humanities assistant director T.J. Wallace.

"We've had a significant loss of income, so there is a need for these types of grants until we can get back up and running again," said Angela Mack, executive director of the Gibbes Museum of Art.

The Gibbes received $6,750.

Though that money will help with staffing, Mack said that the swift and lengthy shutdown due to the global pandemic will be impacting the art museum for the next three years. She added that cuts in salaries, among other budget cuts, are foreseeable for the upcoming fiscal year.

"It's just not enough to offset the damage done," Mack said.

The Charleston Museum received $11,000 in the CARES initiative.

Significant decline in admissions for the last couple of months, despite the fact that the museum has now reopened, has netted a loss somewhere in the ballpark of $300,000, according to director Carl Borick.

Even with the doors now open, Borick said admissions are at 25 percent of what they were last year at this time. While the $11,000 will go toward staff salaries, it won't make a significant dent in the long-term recovery process.

"That's obviously not going to balance our $2 million budget for the year," said Borick.

The Historic Charleston Foundation also received $11,000, which director of development Blair Phillips said will help to keep afloat virtual programs, like educational Facebook Live videos and webinars that the foundation has enacted during the coronavirus.

Though Phillips declined to comment on how much the foundation's revenue was suffering, she said that a combination of cutting expenses and looking for leaner ways to do business is already in progress.

"It's a tough situation, and some difficult decisions will have to be made," Phillips said.

The representatives of the Gibbes Museum of Art, Charleston Museum and Historic Charleston Foundation all expressed gratitude for the grants, but didn't expect the sums received would pull them out of the current economic crisis. All are still waiting to hear back about other grant submissions.

Wallace said a total of 107 organizations in South Carolina applied for the CARES Act grant.