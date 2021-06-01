Charleston County water parks opening with a splash in June

Charleston County Parks will soon open its three water parks.

Splash Island in Mount Pleasant, Splash Zone on James Island and Whirlin’ Waters in North Charleston will be open for daily operations.

Splash Zone opens June 5, while Splash Island and Whirlin’ Waters open June 19. All of the water parks will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Whirlin’ Waters at Wannamaker County Park is the largest of the three parks and features a 60-foot-tall multi-person slide called The Washout, the Big Splash tree house, the Rollin’ River lazy river, the Big Kahuna wave pool, Tubular Twister slides, the Rip Tide Run mat racer slide and the Otter Bay kiddie area.

Splash Zone, located in James Island County Park, offers two 200-foot-long slides, a leisure pool, a 500-foot-long lazy river and a family play complex called The Rainforest.

Splash Island at Palmetto Islands County Park includes a 200-foot-long body flume, activity pool, 16-foot-long otter slide, The Cyclone swirling water ride, waterfalls and geysers.

In addition to water activities, each park also offers concessions, lounge chairs, showers and lockers. Certified lifeguards are on duty.

Park admission fees vary, but Splash Passes offer unlimited waterpark access all season and are available for sale now at charlestoncountyparks.com.

For more information, visit the website or call 843-795-4386.