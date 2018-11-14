From local lineups to out-of-town holiday performances, here are some of the not-to-be-missed shows between now and December.
Chucktown Turkey Bowl
WHAT: Big Something, Dangermuffin, Voodoo Visionary, The Groove Orient, The Freeway Revival and more will be playing this Thanksgiving-themed two-day concert bringing the community together.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16; 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17
WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy.
PRICE: Free Friday deck show; $10 Saturday deck show; $20 advance, $25 day of show Friday inside; $20 advance, $25 day of show Saturday inside
MORE INFO: http://charlestonpourhouse.com/show/the-chucktown-turkey-bowl-3/
SondorBlue
WHAT: Charleston indie rockers SondorBlue will be joined by The Brook & the Bluff and Zoe Child for a top-notch show in North Charleston. Hear SondorBlue's expansive new sound and catch some folk and acoustic songwriting from these other two local projects.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16
WHERE: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive
PRICE: $8 advance, $10 day of show
MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/2248523135367871/
Mo Lowda and the Humble
WHAT: Philadelphia rockers Mo Lowda and the Humble will be joined by local band Human Resources for a bouncy, energetic show.
WHEN: 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17
WHERE: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive
PRICE: $10
MORE INFO: theroyalamerican.com/schedule
Drivin N Cryin w/ The High Divers
WHAT: The cult favorite Atlanta rock band is coming to town for a performance and will be joined by Charleston's own successful touring rock band The High Divers.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23
WHERE: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John Street
PRICE: $20 advance, $22 day of show
MORE INFO: charlestonmusichall.com/event/1724575-drivin-n-cryin-charleston/
Inlaws
WHAT: Charleston stars from bands such as Shovels & Rope, Indianola and the Working Title are back with a new album and accompanying release show. Jack Burg, Bill Carson, Andy Dixon, Owen Beverly, Michael Trent and Joel T. Hamilton coalesce for their band called Inlaws, which is returning to the scene much like '90s brethren Jump, Little Children. Longtime fans won't want to miss this.
WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23
WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy.
PRICE: $12 advance, $15 day of show
MORE INFO: charlestonpourhouse.com/show/shrimp-records-presents-inlaws
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
WHAT: Mannheim Steamroller has sold over 40 million albums and is especially known for its modern recordings of Christmas music. Celebrate the season with a live performance from the new-age progressive rock band.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24
WHERE: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
PRICE: $67-$87+
MORE INFO: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com/events/detail/mannheim-steamroller-christmas-1
A Motown Christmas
WHAT: An all-star lineup of world-class Motown singers from groups like The Temptations, The Capitols and The Miracles join together for favorite hits, Christmas classics and dazzling choreography.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26
WHERE: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St.
PRICE: $44.50-$54.50
MORE INFO: charlestonmusichall.com
Babes Can Be Brave
WHAT: A girl power-themed concert featuring R&B crooner Niecy Blues, Jamie Gray and Baby Yaga, along with local arts vendors, is a must-see show, not only to support local women musicians but also experience some newer talent to the scene, including the female musicians and creatives of Beware of Dog Productions and Goddess Collective, the groups hosting the concert. Proceeds go to the artists performing and the Women's Rights and Empowerment Network.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28
WHERE: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive
PRICE: $5
MORE INFO: theroyalamerican.com/schedule
Atlas Road Crew
WHAT: OK, so we might be cheating by one day, but Atlas Road Crew's album release show, originally canceled by Hurricane Florence, is officially happening on Dec. 1. Don't miss the rock and roll band's return to the scene after a three-year hiatus between albums.
WHEN: 9:30 p.m. Saturday Dec. 1
WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy.
PRICE: $12 advance, $15 day of show
MORE INFO: charlestonpourhouse.com/show/atlas-road-crew/
Contour, Anfernee, Party Dad and Daddy's Beemer
WHAT: Local R&B, hip-hop and electronic musician Contour, who played at Hopscotch Music Festival this year, will perform with genre-bending hip-hop artist Anfernee, DJ Party Dad and indie rock band Daddy's Beemer.
WHEN: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1
WHERE: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive
PRICE: $10
MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/2142193016038800