Folk band Family and Friends is just one of the many bands traveling to Charleston within the month for a performance. 

David Byrne 

David Byrne

David Byrne's latest solo album is accompanied by a video of a musical performance by Detroit School of Arts Vocal Jazz Ensemble students.

It's not quite the "same as it ever was" when David Byrne was in Talking Heads, but the iconic singer is still a funky performer with his solo project. From quirky choreographed dance moves for "Once in a Lifetime" to a stint with him holding a fake brain on stage while performing his 2018 album "American Utopia," this show is sure to be interesting. 

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23

WHERE: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

PRICE: $74+

MORE INFO: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Colony House + Tall Heights

Colony House

Colony House is coming to Charleston. 

Colony House is an American indie rock quartet with some major jams, from 2014's "Silhouettes" to 2017's "You Know It." The band will be performing some slow grooves and pop crossovers, joined by Boston natives Tall Heights.

WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23

WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy., James Island

PRICE: $16 advance, $20 day of show

MORE INFO: charlestonpourhouse.com

Sarah McLachlan

Sarah

Sarah McLachlan will perform in North Charleston. 

Sarah McLachlan is traveling from the "arms of the angel" to North Charleston for a special piano-led performance at the Performing Arts Center. The Canadian singer/songwriter is known for her emotional ballads and mezzo-soprano vocals. 

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24

WHERE: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive 

PRICE: $49+

MORE INFO: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Lucero

Lucero

Lucero will perform in Charleston. 

Lucero is a country punk-rock band from Memphis that brings soulful attitude to the stage. The band is touring in support of new album "Among the Ghosts." 

WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25

WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy., James Island

PRICE: $20 advance, $25 day of show

MORE INFO: charlestonpourhouse.com

Noah Grove 

Noah Grove

Noah Grove will perform at Awendaw Green.

This veteran kitesurfer has toured Mexico in a colorful Ford E350 that he transformed into a camper van and recording studio. He taught himself guitar after being forced into classical piano lessons. His acoustic sessions are reminiscent of Jack Johnson and John Mayer with a little splash of Americana storytelling. 

WHEN: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26

WHERE: Awendaw Green, 4853 N. Hwy. 17, Awendaw

PRICE: $5

MORE INFO: awendawgreen.com

Chris Young

2011 Country Music Awards (copy)

Chris Young performs "Voices" during the 45th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2011. 

Country music icon Chris Young is taking over the outdoor stadium on Daniel Island for a performance that will bring emotional slow ballads and upbeat back roads hits alike. 

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27

WHERE: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

PRICE: $35+

MORE INFO: volvocarstadiumconcerts.com

Family and Friends

Family and Friends

Family and Friends will be taking the stage at The Royal American. 

Intricate alternative instrumentalists Family and Friends will take the tiny stage at The Royal American (not sure how they are all going to fit!) for a transcendent folk performance that will traverse from 2014's "My Life, My Love" to 2018's "So Within // So Without." Give this group a listen; they'll take you on an emotional journey that's worth it. 

WHEN: 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28

WHERE: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive

PRICE: $12

MORE INFO: theroyalamerican.com 

Moon Taxi

Moon Taxi

Moon Taxi is performing in Mount Pleasant. 

Nashville psych-rock outfit Moon Taxi is playing at the Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina in Mount Pleasant. The band's most recent album, "Let the Record Play," was released this year. 

WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29

WHERE: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

PRICE: $25 advance, $30 day of show

MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/690876781257040/

CAAMP

CAAMP

CAAMP will perform at The Royal American in October. 

These two Ohio boys make some beautiful noises. The duo is playing the Audiotree Music Festival and Devils Backbone Hoopla Festival in September, but will take a break from the fest circuit for an intimate show at The Royal American. 

WHEN: 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2

WHERE: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive

PRICE: $10 advance, $12 day of show

MORE INFO: theroyalamerican.com

Jake Owen 

'Days of Gold' (copy)

Jake Owen is playing in Charleston. 

Jake Owen is bringing his country songwriting (cue "Barefoot Blue Jean Night") to Charleston with a show that will take over the Lowcountry's largest arena. Tickets are still available for the performance. 

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6

WHERE: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive 

PRICE: $25+

MORE INFO: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Needtobreathe

Needtobreathe (copy)

Needtobreathe is playing in town. 

South Carolina's own Needtobreathe is on tour, and the band will stop in town for a performance following up latest studio album "Hard Love." 

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7

WHERE: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

PRICE: $26+

MORE INFO: volvocarstadiumconcerts.com

Blues Traveler 

Blues Traveler (copy) (copy)

Blues Traveler will perform this fall at the Charleston Music Hall. 

Blues rock, psychedelic folk, soul and Southern rock will come together for this performance of "Carolina Blues" at the Charleston Music Hall. Blues Traveler has been around since the '80s and was a key part of the emerging jam scene.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17

WHERE: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. 

PRICE: $42.50-$62.50

MORE INFO: charlestonmusichall.com

She Returns From War

She Returns From War and four other local artists will host album release shows in the next month. 

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

