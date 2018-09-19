David Byrne
It's not quite the "same as it ever was" when David Byrne was in Talking Heads, but the iconic singer is still a funky performer with his solo project. From quirky choreographed dance moves for "Once in a Lifetime" to a stint with him holding a fake brain on stage while performing his 2018 album "American Utopia," this show is sure to be interesting.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23
WHERE: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
PRICE: $74+
MORE INFO: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Colony House + Tall Heights
Colony House is an American indie rock quartet with some major jams, from 2014's "Silhouettes" to 2017's "You Know It." The band will be performing some slow grooves and pop crossovers, joined by Boston natives Tall Heights.
WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23
WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy., James Island
PRICE: $16 advance, $20 day of show
MORE INFO: charlestonpourhouse.com
Sarah McLachlan
Sarah McLachlan is traveling from the "arms of the angel" to North Charleston for a special piano-led performance at the Performing Arts Center. The Canadian singer/songwriter is known for her emotional ballads and mezzo-soprano vocals.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24
WHERE: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
PRICE: $49+
MORE INFO: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Lucero
Lucero is a country punk-rock band from Memphis that brings soulful attitude to the stage. The band is touring in support of new album "Among the Ghosts."
WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25
WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy., James Island
PRICE: $20 advance, $25 day of show
MORE INFO: charlestonpourhouse.com
Noah Grove
This veteran kitesurfer has toured Mexico in a colorful Ford E350 that he transformed into a camper van and recording studio. He taught himself guitar after being forced into classical piano lessons. His acoustic sessions are reminiscent of Jack Johnson and John Mayer with a little splash of Americana storytelling.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26
WHERE: Awendaw Green, 4853 N. Hwy. 17, Awendaw
PRICE: $5
MORE INFO: awendawgreen.com
Chris Young
Country music icon Chris Young is taking over the outdoor stadium on Daniel Island for a performance that will bring emotional slow ballads and upbeat back roads hits alike.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27
WHERE: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
PRICE: $35+
MORE INFO: volvocarstadiumconcerts.com
Family and Friends
Intricate alternative instrumentalists Family and Friends will take the tiny stage at The Royal American (not sure how they are all going to fit!) for a transcendent folk performance that will traverse from 2014's "My Life, My Love" to 2018's "So Within // So Without." Give this group a listen; they'll take you on an emotional journey that's worth it.
WHEN: 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28
WHERE: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive
PRICE: $12
MORE INFO: theroyalamerican.com
Moon Taxi
Nashville psych-rock outfit Moon Taxi is playing at the Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina in Mount Pleasant. The band's most recent album, "Let the Record Play," was released this year.
WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29
WHERE: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
PRICE: $25 advance, $30 day of show
MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/690876781257040/
CAAMP
These two Ohio boys make some beautiful noises. The duo is playing the Audiotree Music Festival and Devils Backbone Hoopla Festival in September, but will take a break from the fest circuit for an intimate show at The Royal American.
WHEN: 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2
WHERE: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive
PRICE: $10 advance, $12 day of show
MORE INFO: theroyalamerican.com
Jake Owen
Jake Owen is bringing his country songwriting (cue "Barefoot Blue Jean Night") to Charleston with a show that will take over the Lowcountry's largest arena. Tickets are still available for the performance.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6
WHERE: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive
PRICE: $25+
MORE INFO: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Needtobreathe
South Carolina's own Needtobreathe is on tour, and the band will stop in town for a performance following up latest studio album "Hard Love."
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7
WHERE: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
PRICE: $26+
MORE INFO: volvocarstadiumconcerts.com
Blues Traveler
Blues rock, psychedelic folk, soul and Southern rock will come together for this performance of "Carolina Blues" at the Charleston Music Hall. Blues Traveler has been around since the '80s and was a key part of the emerging jam scene.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17
WHERE: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St.
PRICE: $42.50-$62.50
MORE INFO: charlestonmusichall.com