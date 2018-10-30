The modern influencers of New Orleans funk, soul, jazz and R&B are coming together for a concert tour that has a stop at the Charleston Music Hall.
"Take Me To The River: New Orleans Live!" at the Hall will include performances starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2 from three generations of talent. Musicians include The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Ivan Neville, Ian Neville, George Porter Jr., Big Chief Monk Bourdreaux and the Lost Bayou Ramblers.
These artists, who are some of New Orleans' best, will perform together to chart their city's musical evolution and worldwide influence. The Dirty Dozen Brass Band was founded in 1977 and has toured across five continents and more than 30 countries, while George Porter Jr. of the Meters is a winner of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
The tour is in honor of upcoming film "Take Me to the River NOLA," which is a follow-up to the acclaimed "Take Me to the River" Memphis documentary directed by Martin Shore, which included historic performances by Tennessee musicians at festivals and around the city.
In addition to live music, there will be educational workshops and activities available for students to help inspire social consciousness and community building. There also will be preview of the upcoming New Orleans documentary.
Tickets are $45-$65, with a dinner and a show option available for an additional $32. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit charlestonmusichall.com or call 843-853-2252.