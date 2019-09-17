Charleston comedy duo Nameless Numberhead is stirring up a little bit of everything with a new variety show that will take place in Park Circle.

The performance is called Chucktown Comedy Supreme, and it combines sketch bits, stand-up segments, improv sets and live music into one night of entertainment.

Nameless Numberhead, who have collaborated with Shovels & Rope in addition to gracing many comedy festival lineups, will be headlining with their salty sketch comedy, while Scott Frank of Boiz Club and Cutty's Comedy Night and gypsy rocker Lily Slay will join up for stand-up. Then, there's Sarah Napier, open mic host and monthly highlight at The Brick. Local band Late Night TV, known for a string of reverb-laced house shows, will rock out to top it all off.

The shindig goes down at 8 p.m. Oct. 4 at the South of Broadway Theatre, 1080 E. Montague Ave., and tickets are $10 in advance at numberheadcomedy.com and $15 the day of the show.