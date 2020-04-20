You are the owner of this article.
Charleston comedians remind us they're still out there and still funny

Keith Dee organized a video of local comedians. File/Staff

Charleston's comedians have been out of gigs since the coronavirus shut down the venues they typically perform in. 

Spearheaded by Creekside Comedy Night founder Keith Dee, a new video has surfaced reminding folks that Charleston's funnypeople are still out there and looking forward to performing once more. 

Here's the sentimental video clip, featuring 29 local comedians and a lot of "We miss you"s and "We love you"s. 

You can follow the Charleston Comedy Scene page on Facebook for more content, coronavirus era and beyond. 

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.