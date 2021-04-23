Charleston ceramicist teams up with 'The Righteous Gemstones' for postpartum awareness event

A Charleston ceramicist whose work has been featured on TV and movie sets such as "Friends" and "La La Land" is now collaborating with actors from "The Righteous Gemstones" for an upcoming event to raise awareness about postpartum depression and maternal mental health.

Maria White, who's been making pots professionally for 15 years, will host an event called "Mugs for Moms" at Redux Contemporary Art Center on May 1.

"The Righteous Gemstones" is a sponsor of the event, paying for clay and kiln firing costs for the featured artists. Edi Patterson, who plays Judy Gemstone, and Cassidy Freeman, who plays Amber Gemstone, also created individual mugs and collaborated on a mug that will be featured at Redux.

If you go WHAT: Mugs for Moms WHEN: 10-1 p.m. May 1 WHERE: Redux Contemporary Arts Center, 1056 King St. PRICE: $40 MORE INFO: event.gives/mugsformoms

Those are among more than 100 featured mugs that will be auctioned off at a virtual auction that begins April 29 and extends up until the event.

Tickets for the in-person event — which include a free handcrafted mug that can be filled with beverages from Monarch Wine Merchants or Brown Fox Coffee and joined by a baked good from Callie's Hot Little Biscuit — are $40, and all of the funds will go to Postpartum Support Charleston, Postpartum Support International and White's future endeavors with Mugs for Moms.

There will also be representatives, including doulas, psychiatrists and health care professionals, from those organizations providing educational information and resource connections at the art gallery. The V-Tones of Charleston will be playing live music outside.

White had her first child a decade ago and was unaware of and unprepared to deal with the maternal mental illness she faced after giving birth. She struggled with debilitating anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation.

"I felt like I was not going to be a good mom, that my child would be better off without me, and was afraid if I told anyone about it then my child would be taken away from me," White shared.

She found the resources she needed at the time in Los Angeles, but then was struck with crippling fear she would go through the same process all over again when she became pregnant with her second child.

"Maternal mental health illness is one of the most common complications of pregnancy and childbirth," said Dr. Connie Guille, director of the Women's Reproductive Behavioral Health Division and professor at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Between 1 in 5 and 1 in 7 women will experience postpartum mood and anxiety disorders, Guille said.

During COVID-19, those numbers have grown. Guille said she's seen a 120 percent increase in visits per month at her clinic.

"The pandemic has exacerbated risk factors that include stressful life events and lack of social support," Guille said.

Feelings of worthlessness, excessive guilt, OCD behaviors, intense intrusive thoughts and suicidal ideations are among symptoms of postpartum anxiety and depression. It can be confusing and terrifying, Guille said.

Postpartum Support Charleston hopes to destigmatize these illnesses and provide a local support system for mothers who are impacted. The nonprofit organization hosts a private Facebook support group with more than 600 members, weekly peer support walks and a mom mentor program.

Lead contact coordinator Amber Weakley, who had postpartum anxiety and depression and was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder, underwent therapy and saw a psychiatrist to get on proper medications after having her two children.

Now, she gives back to the moms who need help in the Charleston community.

For support Postpartum Support Charleston ADDRESS: 636 Long Point Road, Mt. Pleasant CALL: 843-732-1772

"A lot of moms who go through these mental illnesses don’t realize one, it’s a mental illness, and two, they’re not the only one going through it," Weakley said. "Events like Mugs for Moms are so important for opening the conversation that motherhood isn’t always flowers and rainbows and happy smiles. It's tough."

The Mugs for Moms event falls on May 1, "Mayday," which translates from French to English as "Help Me." World Maternal Mental Health Day falls on May 5.

Before the month is over, White hopes she can start offering clay therapy classes for local moms. Working with her hands as a ceramicist has been a lifesaver for her personally, she said.