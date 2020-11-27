Charleston celebrity Bill Murray's brother Ed, inspiration for 'Caddyshack,' dies at 76

Bill Murray, the famed actor who lives in Charleston and is a co-owner of the RiverDogs, lost his eldest brother Ed this week.

Murray's golf apparel company that "introduces fun and irreverence to the game," William Murray Golf, announced Ed's death Monday on Instagram, along with photographs of the Murray brothers together on the golf course, familiar and beloved turf for them all.

“It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of the legend Ed Murray,” the post reads. “Named after the family patriarch, it was Ed who introduced the Murray family to this wonderful game of golf — by way of caddying at Indian Hills Country Club — at the age of 10, no less. (They don't make 'em like that anymore.)"

Ed, one of Bill's eight siblings, was recipient of the Evans Scholarship while attending Northwestern University in 1963, a scholarship awarded to golf caddies. That helped inspire the storyline for lead character Danny Noonan, played by Michael O'Keefe, in the 1980 sports comedy film ”Caddyshack."

In the closing credits of the film that starred Bill Murray and was co-written by brother Brian Doyly-Murray, there is a special acknowledgement for Ed.

Ed and all five Murray brothers — Bill, Brian, Joel, John and Andy — are members of the Caddie Hall of Fame.

Ed, who was 76, is remembered in the Instagram post as a "true family man and a gentle, sweet soul." Brother Joel added in a Tweet that he "was the nice Murray who remembered everyone's name."

"It was an honor for all of us to get to know Ed and to spend time with him over the past half decade as we’ve built this brand with the Murray family," the William Murray Golf tribute reads. "His loss is a hole that will never be filled."