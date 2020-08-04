Charleston busker with bipolar disorder shares healing power of music on downtown bench

When Tim Falvey was hospitalized during college, he had no idea his release would come with a life-altering diagnosis.

He left the lockdown unit of the psychiatric hospital finally knowing what to call something he had been dealing with for years but never quite knew how to categorize: bipolar disorder.

The condition, characterized by alternating manic and depressive phases, affects around 1 percent of the population in the United States. There is no cure, but various treatments can be effective in stabilizing the condition.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

For Falvey, it manifested in mood swings and then one episode of hallucinations and psychosis before he found the right treatment and changed his lifestyle.

"I remember thinking things like this don’t happen to people who are driven, sound and capable academically and athletically and who have a great family dynamic, but that’s not true," Falvey recalled. "Mental illness doesn’t discriminate."

Now in his 30s and living in Charleston with a young daughter, Falvey has learned how to manage his bipolar disorder with medication and psychotherapy, in addition to healthy eating habits, plenty of sleep and daily exercise. But he also owes a lot to music.

"Music showed up and gave me an elixir for my healing," Falvey said. "It's been my antidote."

As he felt his mind unraveling, he turned to acoustic guitar. He listened to Third Eye Blind and Counting Crows. He wrote his own lyrics about overcoming hardship and emerging stronger on the other side.

"Music grants me access to my feelings, feelings that I can’t articulate because I can’t even identify them without exploring them through music, feelings that existed all along but were not manifest until I was hospitalized," Falvey explained.

When he first began playing guitar, he did it for the healing effect on his own mind and soul.

"My artistic intuitiveness wouldn’t be manifest if it weren’t for a fissure in my spirit," he offered.

Then, he decided to share that healing power with others.

He's serenaded patrons at Dublin pubs, Paris cabarets and Lowcounty bars. But before that he became a street performer, crooning on city sidewalks across the U.S., in New York City subway stations and on a particular bench on the boardwalk of downtown Charleston's Waterfront Park.

He's dubbed it Uncle Tim's Bench, and he often played and sang covers and originals there pre-coronavirus. He even brought out the harmonica, adding more texture to his sweet, mellow folk offerings. His open guitar case collected coins and cash, sometimes enough to buy lunch, sometimes enough to pay the bills.

"I’ve been all over the country and seen all sorts of places, but I never really had a geographical anchor until I found the end of the boardwalk at Waterfront Park," Falvey said.

In Charleston, street performers are allowed to play and accept money on public walkways without a permit from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. as long as they're 50 feet away from public buildings, not disturbing businesses and not obstructing foot traffic.

Sometimes, Falvey would play inside the Rainbow Market by Giovanni's Pizzeria.

He stopped performing because of COVID-19, and has since been relying on unemployment benefits while he takes care of his daughter.

He said he misses traveling and busking, gigging at bars and restaurants and collaborating with other area musicians. He misses humid nights on his bench while tourists danced beside him and laughter filled the salty air.

But music has helped him make it through. He's been playing regularly and working on some new original tunes, like upcoming single "A Silver Lining."

"Without my bipolar disorder, I wouldn't be creating or sharing music," Falvey said. "In a way, it's a blessing."

To discover more about Tim Falvey and listen to his music, visit uncletimsbench.com.