Charleston brewery hosting digital beer festival during coronavirus

In the midst of festival season, the coronavirus has waylaid many plans for fun summer experiences.

Frothy Beard Brewing Co. isn't letting that stop it from hosting a party, though. The Charleston brewery is hosting a digital beer festival starting at noon July 11.

For an $80 ticket, participants will receive 11 different beers to share among friends or family safely in their own homes. In addition to the brews, "fest-goers" will get a T-shirt and bag of pretzels and twine to make their own pretzel necklaces, a beer festival tradition.

There also will be a video, produced by Frothy Beard, that will "make you feel like you are right there at your favorite festival."

The beers included in the digital festival are: Positive Vibes, Strawberry Blonde, A'ndale Pale Ale, Sip Sip Pass IPA, Oathbreaker IPA, Walhallaweisse Hefeweizen, Back from the Dead Porter, Tides Irish Red Ale, The Tangalorian Tangerine Sour and Whimmy Wham Wham Wozzle Lime and Ginger Sour and Barrel Aged Necromancer (your choice of High Wire Distillery aged or Heaven Hill Distillery aged).

Ticket buyers will get two cans of each brew, with a 750 ml of the Necromancer.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/digital-beer-fest-tickets-108145552258.

Use the hashtag #FrothyFest2020 on social media to share your festival experience.