Charleston bow tie brand makes Oscars appearance on presenter Don Cheadle

A Charleston bow tie brand made its way onto national television on April 25 at the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony.

Don Cheadle, actor and presenter at the ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, wore a guinea bow tie from the Lowcountry's Brackish Bow Ties. He sported the neckwear along with a black shirt and textured navy jacket with black lapels.

Cheadle has worn the brand before, including at the Emmys in 2019, where he was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his work on "Black Monday." There, he wore Brackish Bow Ties' Bobwhite design.

In 2016 at the Kennedy Center Honors, Cheadle donned two of Brackish’s designs over the course of the weekend.

The first was the Carew, an all-white goose feather bow tie, and the second was the Lynx, a pheasant feather bow tie. The Lynx has since been retired but can be ordered on special request.

"We're fortunate to have such a loyal brand ambassador in Don Cheadle, who has worn our designs several times before," said Brackish co-founder and CEO Jeff Plotner. "We're proud that our Charleston-based company continues to receive worldwide exposure."

Cheadle isn't the only celebrity to represent the Charleston brand on the red carpet. Bill Murray has worn handcrafted bow ties from the local company, like the peacock feather rendition he sported at the 2014 Oscars.

Blake Lively, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Cam Newton, Howie Mandel, Ted Danson, Danny DeVito, Andy Samberg, Ne-Yo and Terrence Howard are among other Hollywood names to represent the brand.

At the 2021 Academy Awards, Cheadle was seen in the Brackish design as he presented the awards for best costume design and best makeup and hair styling.

Best makeup and hair styling was won by Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson for their work on "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom."

Best costume design was won by Ann Roth for her work on the same film, which Cheadle accepted on her behalf.

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" starred two South Carolina natives, Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman. Both were nominated, but neither won in their category.

Brackish Bow Ties was founded by Jeff Plotner and Ben Ross in 2012 out of their homes.