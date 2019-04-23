Forty breweries from the Carolinas will be pouring more than 80 different beers this spring at the eighth annual Charleston Beer Fest.
Along with some local brews, attendees will also get to enjoy a lineup of local and regional music from noon to 7 p.m. May 18.
The festival's musical lineup is five times larger than last year, with a dozen bands set to perform on two stages at North Charleston's Riverfront Park.
The performers will be Charleston party band High Tide, pop-country singer Karoline Rhett, rock outfit Keys and Company, singer/songwriter Molly Durnin, jam band Nocturnal Kernalz, folk and bluegrass band Red Cedar Review, steelpan performer Seitu Solomon, Super Reggae Man and Brazilian music from Samba Charleston. DJs and MCs will be spinning tunes in between sets.
The music was curated by Dave Brisacher "Big Hair" of Charleston reggae band The Dubplates.
In addition to music and beer, the Beer Games will return with inflatable pony hops, arm wrestling, a hands-free pizza eating contest and beer stein hoisting.
General admission tickets, which are $25, include a commemorative festival mug and five beer tickets. Limited VIP tickets are $50 and include a swag bar, 15 beer tickets, shaded seating, light snacks and exclusive activities. A designated driver ticket is available for $15. Parking during the event will be free.
Purchase tickets and get more info at www.chsbeerfest.org.