Charleston BBQ pitmaster Rodney Scott featured in Netflix show 'Chef's Table'

Barbecue is the focus of the next season of "Chef's Table," an Emmy-nominated Netflix series, and a local chef will be featured.

The season launches Sept. 2 with four 45-minute episodes. Episode 3 will feature Charleston's own BBQ pitmaster and James Beard Award-winner Rodney Scott.

In 2017, Scott expanded his Hemingway barbecue outpost to include a restaurant in Charleston that serves up pork rinds, pulled pork, a catfish sandwich, hush puppies and more.

The Netflix episode will include his whole-hog cooking routine, a tradition he's been participating in since growing up barbecuing for his family's small-town store. It's sure to be smokin'.

Other featured chefs and pitmasters on this season of "Chef's Table" include Tootsie Tomantez, an 85-year-old grandmother who still shovels the coals at her Texas restaurant; Lennox Hastie, an Australian chef who sources all of his ingredients from the Outback of his native country; and Rosalia Chay Chuc, a traditional Mayan chef who serves cochinita pibil (pulled pork shoulder) out of her home in Mexico.