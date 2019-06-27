One year ago this month, the Charleston community was stunned to learn that longtime local radio personality Richard "Box" Bachschmidt died.
In his memory, the Tin Roof in West Ashley will host a celebration of his life at 5 p.m. Saturday "with his favorite bands on the playlist and the Budweiser flowing."
Bachschmidt, known as "Box" to friends and Lowcountry listeners, was easily recognized by his shocking blue hair and no-holds-barred commentary. For nearly a decade, he was a DJ with 105.5 The Bridge and 98 Rock, and for several months before his death he hosted his daily "Box in the Morning" podcast.
Charleston Scene's Kalyn Oyer hosted Bachschmidt on her podcast "The Fringe," and in turn she was a guest on his show. They were official "podcast pals" he told her.
As word spread about his passing, performers from all genres of the arts community took to social media to share their memories and condolences.
"Box In The Morning was a talented and kind man," Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg posted last year. "Charleston will surely miss the witty soul and infectious smile of its 'Morning Mayor.'"
His presence continues to be missed, from his voice on the radio waves to his appearances at events in the community. Take a little time to raise a glass on Saturday and make a toast to the man who would have always made a toast to you.