Charleston bands, music venues push Congress for Save Our Stages Act financial assistance

Charleston music venues and bands are rallying around a bill recently introduced in the U.S. Senate that would provide federal financial aid to independent venues during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Save our Stages Act is being pushed by the National Independent Venue Association, a recently established advocacy group for music venue owners and promoters. The bill was introduced by Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, to support independent music venues that are struggling to stay open during an unanticipated season in which they cannot safely operate.

The Charleston Pour House and Gaillard Center are members of NIVA.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

The act would direct the Small Business Association to make grants available for eligible venues that are equal to either 45 percent of operation costs from the last calendar year or $12 million, whichever is less.

Those that receive grants would be able to use the money to cover costs incurred during the pandemic, as well as pay for rent, utilities, mortgages, personal protective equipment, maintenance, administrative costs, taxes and expenses that would allow venues to meet local and federal social distancing guidelines.

According to a survey of nearly 2,000 music professionals conducted by NIVA, 90 percent of independent venue owners, promoters and bookers said they will have to close permanently within the next few months if they can't get an infusion of targeted government funding.

There is an estimated $9 billion in losses should ticket sales not resume until 2021.

NIVA notes that music venues are huge drivers of revenue to other small businesses, as people spend money on a night out or even a day or weekend trip and end up patronizing restaurants, bars, hotels, airports, taxis and retail shops.

"We are in the same trouble that other venues, restaurants and small businesses that are based around social gathering are in," said Charleston Pour House's owner and talent buyer Alex Harris. "We need federal financial aid to cover payroll and expenses until we can operate at full capacity and get back on our feet."

The Pour House was one of the first local music venues to reopen in some capacity during the pandemic with socially distanced deck shows in mid-May. Harris said the limited capacity at those outdoor performances has severely impacted revenue and is not enough to keep the venue above water.

Unlike the Pour House, the Gaillard Center has not been able to open its doors during the coronavirus pandemic, instead pivoting to a virtual performance series featuring local bands on its stage called Lowcountry Listens. The venue closed to the public in March.

Vice President of Marketing and Sales Stephanie Shipe said the venue has had to reschedule performances, refund patrons of canceled shows and reevaluate its programming.

"We need the support and funding from our national leaders in addition to the great support we receive from our local community to continue to provide a great place for the arts in our community and a resource for our Lowcountry teachers and schools," Shipe said.

Charleston's Ben Bridwell of Grammy-nominated Band of Horses has been an avid proponent of the proposition.

"If it weren't for live music venues, and witnessing the brilliance of live music, I would never had imagined my place on these stages," said Bridwell. "To let culture slip away because the bank keeps calling is a (expletive) tragedy."

Charleston groove and funk band Doom Flamingo, frequent players at the Pour House, have also been supporting the Save Our Stages Act in full force on social media, urging other local musicians to do the same to keep the stages they play on intact.

"Basically, we all need to ensure indie venues get federal support or they risk closing forever," said Doom Flamingo's manager, Hank Wharton.

Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott have not yet commented on the Save Our Stages Act.