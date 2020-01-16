Charleston's husband-and-wife folk duo Shovels & Rope and Grammy-nominated Gullah group Ranky Tanky are joining a star-studded festival lineup this spring.

The two Lowcountry music projects will be joining The Who, The Beach Boys, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, The Black Crowes, Lenny Kravitz, Norah Jones, Maggie Rogers and more at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Other artists on the lineup are The Lumineers, The Avett Brothers, Trombone Shorty, Erykah Badu, The Revivalists and Of Monsters and Men — and those are all in just the first four lines of the poster lineup. There are 23 lines.

Windjammer regulars Cowboy Mouth, from New Orleans, are also on the lineup.

The festival takes place between April 23 to May 3 over two weekends, and several ticket options are available, from $70 single-day passes to $255 for a four-day two-weekend pass. Those deals are available through Jan. 28, when the prices will bump up. There are also VIP tickets.

Individual day schedules have not yet been released. For more information, visit nojazzfest.com