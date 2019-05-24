If three days of music along the riverbank sounds like the perfect plan for this holiday weekend, then gear up to head north, by boat or by car, for the Waccamaw Getaway Festival at the Bucksport Marina in Conway.
The third annual festival will feature live music all day and night Friday through Sunday. On-site camping is highly encouraged, so attendees will have "a chance to experience a true music festival," according to event organizers.
Music begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, with progressive rockers The Mantras out of Greensboro, N.C., taking top billing later in the evening.
Local "roots-rock Americana" band Dangermuffin is slated as one of the headlining acts on Saturday night, followed by Nick & The Nomads, featuring members of Big Something, The Mantras and Urban Soil.
Headlining the stage on Sunday will be soul-rock ensemble Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds out of New York.
All in all, more than 20 acts are lined up to perform on stage, with numerous food truck options, merchandise vendors, an art tent, disc golf and a "fire & flow" area with Over the Moon Productions, a Grand Strand specialty entertainment company known for fire breathing.
WHEN: Gates at noon Friday May 24; 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday May 25-26
WHERE: Bucksport Marina, 135 Bucksport Road, Conway
PRICE: $99 three-day pass with camping advance; $120 three-day pass with camping at-the-gate; single day passes no camping at-the-gate: $25 Friday, $40 Saturday and Sunday
MORE INFO: waccamawgetawayfest.com