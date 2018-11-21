The time of year is here for some holiday cheer, and local bands are getting into the spirit.
In town between tours, Charleston band The High Divers decided to record a Christmas EP at their downtown home studio.
"Luke and I have had a lot of ideas brewing for some nice holiday tunes, and we had a short time to go ahead and record it, so we jumped on the opportunity," says keyboardist and singer Mary Alice Mitchell.
Featuring four original songs, "A Very Divers Christmas" is full of groovy soul, Southern harmonies and a festive instrumental backdrop featuring everything from jiving keys and holiday horns to tinkling bells and soft fireside guitar.
The disc was crafted by band members Luke and Mary Alice Mitchell, Julius DeAngelis and Kevin Early. Honorary band member Clay White brought his sleigh bells and glockenspiel over to record some memorable sounds as well.
"We got sentimental, experimental and funny," Mary Alice Mitchell says of the songs that range from jailhouse blues to indie rock.
Last year, Charleston band Susto also released a holiday EP titled "A Casual Christmas," which was available as a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl. The four-song album included a laid-back coastal cover of “Feliz Navidad,” Susto originals “R.I.P. Santa.” and “Serial Monogomist” and an acoustic version of “Feliz Navidad." The band released only 300 copies.
"A Very Divers Christmas" will be available online only.
The track listing includes four original songs:
1. "Presents by the Tree"
2. "This Christmas"
3. "Christmas Break"
4. "Kris Kringle"
The EP will premiere on streaming services on Friday, Nov. 23, and The High Divers will play some of the holiday tunes live at The Charleston Music Hall that night, a show also featuring Atlanta band Drivin N Cryin.
For more information, visit thehighdivers.com.