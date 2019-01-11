Two years since breakout sophomore record "& I'm Fine Today," Charleston band Susto is releasing brand new music from upcoming third album "Ever Since I Lost My Mind," which will be out Feb. 22 on Rounder Records.
"Homeboy" was premiered as a first single back in early December, and now, two new tracks have also been released to the public. Both "If I Was" and "Esta Bien" are now available for streaming.
"If I Was" is a simple, smooth love ballad. The focus is on the melodic guitar and vocals, while a shaker and subtle bass keep the beat. Lyrics croon softly and sweetly, "I'm trying to do the best I can. So come on, be my lover. I promise to treat you right. Meet you underneath the covers. I want to hold you tight. I want to hold you tight."
"Esta Bien" is a song written and sung entirely in Spanish by lead man Justin Osborne, and the instruments also have a signature Spanish flare.
The Spanish influence does run deep in Susto's music. The band name itself is a Spanish word referring to a Latin American folk illness that means "when your soul is separated from your body." It roughly translates to a panic attack. Osborne also spent some time living in Cuba, where he wrote his solo album "Vampires in Havana."
The lyrics from this song translate into English as, "In life, there are so many problems. There is pain and suffering. Those things are scary, but they do not scare me, when you are with me."
It's safe to say that love was on Osborne's mind while writing this new album. During the writing process, he got married, and though he's spent a lot of time on the road, it's clear that those moments he got to spend with his wife in between tours have meant a lot to him and his creative inspiration.
You can preorder "Ever Since I Lost My Mind," in vinyl and CD formats online now at http://acidboys.limitedrun.com/products/633833-limited-edition-bundle. The full limited-edition bundle includes both the vinyl record and CD, along with a Susto slipmat and original polaroid photo. It's $60.