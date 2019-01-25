Shovels & Rope, one of Charleston's most successful bands from the last decade and founders of the annual High Water Festival, released new song "The Wire" on Friday.
And it's got a surf rock groove to it, taking an alternative route from the Americana/alt-country sound for which the husband-and-wife duo from the Lowcountry is known.
There's still some inescapable Southern soul that rises up from Cary Ann Hearst's vocals in "The Wire," but also reverb-laced guitar, a summery up-tempo drum beat and layered indie rock harmonies.
It's the band's first release since 2017's "Busted Jukebox Volume 2," a full-length disc featuring both roots-rock anthems and boot-stompin' banjo-pickin' bluegrass-inspired ballads.
Debut 2012 record, "O' Be Joyful," first propelled Shovels & Rope into the national spotlight with radio hits "Birmingham" and the title track.
In addition to writing new music, Shovels & Rope has been busy getting more involved in the community, beyond High Water. Hearst plays in an all-women bluegrass band, the Marshgrass Mamas, which plays shows and festivals across the Lowcountry.
And both Hearst and husband Michael Trent teamed up with Commonhouse Ale Works, Park Circle's newest brewery, to create Lowcountry lager "Swimmin' Time." Part of the proceeds go to North Charleston nonprofit Metanoia, a community development organization.
This year's High Water Festival will take place from April 13-14 in North Charleston's Riverfront Park. Headliners include Shovels & Rope, Leon Bridges, The Head and the Heart, Lord Huron, Dr. Dog and Jenny Lewis. For tickets and more information, visit highwaterfest.com.