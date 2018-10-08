Charleston husband-and-wife folk duo Shovels & Rope, known for organizing the annual High Water Festival and for successful 2012 album "O Be Joyful" among other nationally acclaimed releases, is trying a new endeavor beyond the realm of music.
Members Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent are releasing a beer with Park Circle brewery Commonhouse Aleworks that will benefit North Charleston-based nonprofit organization Metanoia. Metanoia was founded in the early 2000s and seeks to relieve child poverty in North Charleston, along with addressing other needs such as economic development, safe affordable housing, education and job training.
"North Charleston was happy to receive the High Water Music Festival, and Michael and I want to make sure that we are a continual part of this community and not just visitors that come once a year," says Hearst. "We were presented with the opportunity to brew a cool beer with a cool group of people and to be able to send the proceeds to a group who is making a meaningful impact on this community. It was a no-brainer."
The beer, called Swimmin’ Time, is a light Lowcountry lager chosen to complement the Charleston climate and appeal to the largest demographic.
“We wanted to make a beer that you could enjoy out on the boat or sitting in a field at a music festival listening to your favorite bands,” says Trent. “A beer that you could have a couple of. Crisp and refreshing and appealing to all beer drinkers.”
Commonhouse will be releasing the beer in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans and limited draft at the brewery on Friday, Oct. 26. Metanoia will be on site with information about upcoming projects.
The Royal American will also have Swimmin' Time on draft at the sold-out Shovels & Rope concert on Oct. 27, and the Charleston Pour House will have it on draft at the recently announced Evening with Shovels & Rope concert on Oct. 28.
Tickets to the Pour House show are still available for $40 at charlestonpourhouse.com//show/an-evening-w-shovels-rope/. For more information and updates, follow Commonhouse Aleworks and Shovels & Rope on Facebook and Instagram.