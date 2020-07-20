Charleston authors' new children's book raising money for local animal rescues

Charleston-based authors and life partners Julie Weldon and Stacey Pierce have released a children's book based on their late rescue dog, and they're donating some of the proceeds from sales to local causes near and dear to them.
Fifty percent of proceeds from the book, called "Rescued by Rico," will benefit four animal rescue organizations in Charleston, including the Charleston Animal Society.
"Rescued by Rico" outlines the couple's effort to save an abandoned dog in Puerto Rico after a storm left him without a family or home. The rescue pup's kind demeanor and loving ways teach readers the importance of giving pets like him a loving home. The book also seeks to help parents navigate the hard conversation of when pets die or, as the authors put it, "cross over the Rainbow Bridge."
The book includes colorful illustrations by Tami Boyce, who worked with Pierce and Weldon to capture the personality of the real-life Rico.
"Rescued by Rico" is available for purchase ($18 paperback, $30 hardback) at indiegogo.com/projects/rescued-by-rico-true-story-children-s-book.