The third annual Charleston Arts Festival, which was highlighted by its entrancing music and dance performances during its inaugural year at the Old Charleston Jail, is returning.
The monthlong festival, featuring music, dance, visual art, theatre and more creative endeavors, will stretch from the Sept. 5 Pecha Kucha 31 to the following November Pecha Kucha 32 at the Charleston Music Hall (the date is yet to be determined). During the time in between, there will be 10 different events around town.
One of those is "Concoction," the festival's signature live music and dance extravaganza, which will return for a second year to The Royal American. It will take place from 6-11 p.m. on Oct. 20, and tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event.
Two stages will be set up in the parking lot to feature a variety of talented local musicians and dance troupes. Among the music lineup are electronic R&B master Contour, pop sensation 2 Slices and famed Charleston producer and member of Brave Baby, Wolfgang Zimmerman, with Invisible Low End Power.
Zimmerman, in fact, will be premiering his new, personal project at the festival.
Then, on the dance side of things, there will be live performances curated by Dance Lab Charleston's Jenny Broe.
For more information, visit www.charlestonartsfestival.com and www.charlestonartsfestival.com/concoction/.