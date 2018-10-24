Every October, artists from around the world take part in a viral social media drawing challenge invented in 2009 called #Inktober.
The mission of Inktober is for artists to create one ink drawing every day of the month and post a picture of it on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. The social media challenge is open to anyone with a pen, a sketchpad and an idea, not just seasoned or professional artists.
Xio Sosa, a Charleston artist who also works at Summerville comic book store Soundwave, has been participating in Inktober since 2015.
"Inktober is the perfect way to practice drawing, to challenge yourself, to create new pieces and bond with your fellow artists," Sosa says.
Sosa loves the daily commitment that's required, as well as the Halloween theme that is incorporated, with particular prompts, on the Inktober website. Some of the prompts this year include "spell," "chicken" and "thunder." Though not all artists use the prompts, it is a good way to get the creative juices flowing.
Another Charleston-based Inktober participant, Tim Showers, has been working on the challenge with his wife, Leigh. Both artists look forward to it each year as a chance to improve their technique — and have fun.
"Other than self-improvement, it’s seeing what other artists and creatives come up with," says Tim Showers. "It is incredibly inspiring and motivational. Seeing a painting or sketch from artists I respect and admire sets off a creative spark in my brain every time."
Social media's impact on the arts comes with its pros and cons, though, Showers notes.
The good: You can quickly see what other artists are creating and also post your own work for worldwide viewing in an instant. It's motivating and good for networking.
The bad: Your work might get stolen. Also, you can get distracted and "scroll through hundreds of hilarious memes for hours."
"So long, production! I'm laughing at cats for three hours," says Showers with a chuckle.
His wife, Leigh, who is inspired by fantasy — dragons, elves and medieval aesthetics — particularly enjoys looking back at her old drawings and seeing how much she's improved over the years. It's like a digital scrapbook to revisit and reflect on.
Jonathan Minor acknowledges the shortcomings of social media but has also found some of his favorite artists through it. He got his first tattoo from Mike Groves, who he found on MySpace back in the day. He's also an Inktober participant from Charleston.
"Social media has given a platform to millions who would otherwise be overlooked," he says. "It's a more democratic way to get seen, well, if you're not taking algorithms and paid boosted posts into account. Anyway, for all its faults, which there are many, as far as art is concerned, it's doing a lot of good for people."
Though Minor says he usually can't keep up with the daily challenge, he makes extra time for it. He also avidly follows the #Inktober hashtag on Instagram to expand his imagination and admire the work of other participating artists.
"There's several thousand images to scroll through," he says. "It's inspiring, but also humbling. It pushes me to be better."
Marilyn Bradley, who does some commission artwork on the side, is attempting Inktober for the second time. She first learned about the challenge by running across Jake Parker, its creator, on Instagram. Her Inktober drawings, so far, have been Halloween-themed to match the spooky spirit of her favorite holiday.
"We don’t really get those classic autumnal changes and that crisp, cold air here in Charleston, but fall has always been my favorite season and Halloween is always so much fun. I love dressing up in costumes and decorating my house like the Crypt Keeper lives there," she says.
Bradley thinks social media is mostly positive for artists, especially those who, like her, aren't full-time but would like to be some day.
"There have been many artists who have received multiple career opportunities though social media platforms and gained success through just uploading their work online to an audience who may otherwise never get to see their art," she says. "It’s just another avenue for people to take if they really want to follow their passions."
Follow all Inktober artists via the #Inktober hashtag on Instagram. Follow these Charleston artists specifically at @cut_it_out_comics_and_cosplay (Xio Sosa), @tmshowers (Tim Showers), @vilevyx (Leigh Showers), @jonathanminor (Jonathan Minor) and @embr.draws (Marilyn Bradley).