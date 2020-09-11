Charleston artist makes book out of Barn Jam posters he's been designing for 12 years

Have you ever wondered who was the graphic designer behind the Charleston RiverDogs logo, an emblem featuring a golden mutt inside a navy-blue "C" chomping down on a baseball bat?

How about the artist behind the whimsical Jack's Cosmic Dogs sign on U.S. Highway 17 that incorporates a space helmet in its out-of-this-world "O"? Or the neon arrow accompanied by dangling, glowing fish at Coast Bar & Grill on Hutson Alley? What about the raven perched above Edgar Allan Poe's face at Poe's Tavern on Sullivan's Island?

All those iconic Lowcountry images, and many more, have been created by a longtime Charleston graphic designer who got his start here in the 1980s, Gil Shuler.

Shuler just released a book of his work, a collection particularly focused on a weekly endeavor he's been crafting for around 12 years now.

The book features a selection of his Wednesday night Barn Jam posters that he's designed for Awendaw Green, a music venue at the Sewee Outpost, since a little after Eddie White founded it in 2007. Out of the more than 600 Barn Jam posters Shuler's designed, the book features 180.

"The great thing about doing these Barn Jam posters is it frees my mind," Shuler said. "It gets me thinking in different ways and helps me hone my skills, because I'm doing them weekly."

It's his pro bono creative outlet, a much-needed break from the 10 to 12 commissioned projects for clients he's working on at any given time.

Shuler grew up in Sumter and then attended Anderson University before transferring to Western Carolina University in 1983. He was initially an oil painter but then met an art professor who turned him onto graphic design.

When he moved to Charleston after college, he got a job offer from The Post and Courier and another one from an ad agency. He went the ad agency route and just two years later, cut loose from the corporation and struck out on his own. He's been producing brand designs and concepts for venues, restaurants, breweries and other businesses locally and nationally ever since.

Shuler first rented a downtown second-floor studio above a theater and traded out show poster designs for free play tickets. That trade became one of his favorite ways to engage in the local arts scene. He began crafting posters for the Music Farm at its old location off East Bay Street, a place the concert-lover would frequent, along with Myskyns and Cafe 99.

Over his decades-long career, Shuler's had to adapt to the many changes in graphic design that arrived with computers. Before, he used mechanical boards, mock-ups of typeset text and images on a sheet of paperboard that were accompanied by directions for a print shop.

Sketching by hand, typesetting and pasting transformed into clicking and dragging on a screen.

"It was kind of tough, just like learning a whole new language," said Shuler.

Despite the shift, he caught on quickly and work became easier, faster and less expensive to create. Now, he works in a studio he designed and built in Mount Pleasant.

The eclectic space reflects his eccentricities, scattered with antique cars, typewriters and toys. There's a stone chair shaped like a hand; a mounted bass he caught in June of '95; a mannequin with a bear head, Dalmatian body and bedazzled pants; a refrigerator covered in old business cards; a collection of Star Trek VHS tapes; a bowl of vintage toothpick and match boxes; and dozens of posters, from Spoleto to Music Farm to a 96 Wave Fest in 1997 that featured Wilco, David Byrne and The Ben Folds Five.

The Barn Jam posters, like many of the event-themed posters that hang from his studio walls, are a passion project of Shuler's. The weekly deadline keeps his creativity and skills sharp between other commissions and holds a special place in his artistic soul; the designs work their way out.

Designs range from a baby goat to a bridge made of guitar strings to a grasshopper with a stand-up bass, all under the umbrella of his recognizable personal style.

"I never give him direction, just tell him who’s playing," said White. "He listens to the bands, ruminates, eats his Corn Flakes and Kellogg's and spits out a poster. He’s in such a competitive branding world that this is his art outlet. He can just let his imagination free."

White and Shuler met when their kids attended Wando High School together. It was right when White was getting Awendaw Green up and running, and the kindred spirits who became fast friends decided to collaborate.

White, whose day job is as a dentist, offered free checkups and teeth cleanings for Shuler's whole family, in addition to an open invitation to Barn Jams. In return, Shuler would supply posters.

"Don't get me wrong, I love working with my typical clients, but I've always liked doing something personal for local musicians and artists," Shuler said. "This is my contribution."

Performers have been just as grateful as White for Shuler's posters, which capture their shows in a lasting memory.

"From an artist's standpoint, being featured on a piece of art like the ones that Gil makes is very exciting," said Charleston musician Hannah O, who has played at multiple Barn Jams. "It makes you feel appreciated."

She still remembers the red poster with a watering can on it that memorialized a show she played back in December of last year.

Beyond design, Shuler enjoys poker nights, jamming with an amateur band in his garage, throwing darts and fishing. You would know the latter from his business card logo: a fish with a pencil.

On his new book cover, he portrays that by featuring that same fish with a neon-orange electric guitar. If you open the book jacket, there's an extra surprise.

Shuler had planned for the book launch to be accompanied with a party at his studio, maybe with a live band playing some tunes and a chance for Barn Jam attendees to recount stories from their shared experience at the Sewee Outpost.

The coronavirus threw a wrench in those plans, but the book will be available for sale online, and the stories will be told one way or another, Shuler said. It's just a dent in his full collection.

"Maybe this is volume one," Shuler offered.