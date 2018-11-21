Looking for art exhibits to catch through the month of November? Here are five exhibits worth noting before they disappear from gallery walls.
'Down Into Folds' by Paul Christina
Beresford Studios, 20 Fulton St., www.beresfordstudios.com
In tangent with the Charleston Arts Festival, "Down Into Folds" by Paul Christina was unveiled at the end of October. The solo exhibition included oil paintings, charcoal drawings and dense mixed-media works on canvas.
The exhibit's focus was on the continued use of layered and manipulated paper materials as a means of investigating the various truths and dimensions of the human condition.
"I want the work to deliver an experience that is unavoidably human —something to make us think, feel and ask questions," Christina said. "For me, the work needs to engage the viewer in a way that will open the door to a broader range of emotional and psychological sensitivity."
The exhibit will remain on display through Nov. 25.
'This is Us' by Faye Sullivan and Susanne Frenzel
Charleston Artist Guild, 160 East Bay St., www.charlestonartistguild.com
Two artists with varying styles joined together for a duo show at the Charleston Artist Guild during the month of November.
Susanne Frenzel, German professor at The Citadel, uses bright color and abstract textures, while Faye Sullivan's collection of oil paintings are soft and peaceful seascapes.
Frenzel says she follows spontaneous perceptions and inspirations to create her abstract paintings and to catch the viewer’s eye. Her award-winning art has been shown internationally.
Sullivan believes water is the ultimate chameleon, reflecting the clouds, sky, wind and its many surroundings. Her goal is to showcase that through soft edges and by repeating unifying colors.
"This is Us," the joint show, will be on display through Nov. 30.
'All the Blues' by various artists
The Vendue, 19 Vendue Range, www.thevendue.com/art/gallery-rooms/
J. Louis, J.B. Boyd, Nathan Durfee, Karin Jurick, Vincent Giarrano, Dixie Purvis, Laura Dargan, Theresa Roche, Tanya Clarke, Fred Jamar, Michelle Jader, Anna Sweet, Marina Dunbar, Robin Howard, Kate Osmond and more have contributed to this exhibit which opened on Nov. 15.
Though it won't be leaving the walls of Charleston's Vendue Hotel any time soon, this exhibit is definitely one to catch if you get the chance this November.
Each artist has been challenged to create a piece conceptually inspired by the color blue and all that it represents. The result is a variety of styles and subjects that feature the hue.
'Visually Speaking' by Jonathan Boncek
Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., www.charlestonmusichall.com
To mark the 10th anniversary of Charleston's rendition of Ted Talk-like series Pecha Kucha, former Charleston City Paper staff photographer and local superstar behind the lens Jonathan Boncek has revealed some of his portraits of locals throughout the years.
He's taken photos of local musicians, chefs, artists, politicians and more during his 7-year career with the local alt-weekly.
The portraits are available for viewing at the Charleston Music Hall for free from noon-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday or 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday.
Boncek's exhibit is on display through Nov. 30.
'Forsaken Spaces' by Lara Ivanovic; 'Nostalgia' by Jennifer Kelly Hoskins
North Charleston City Gallery, Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, www.northcharleston.org
The city of North Charleston's Cultural Arts Department has an exhibit for November that features two different artists. This month, catch oil paintings from New York-based artist Lara Ivanovic and mixed-media works by Jennifer Kelly Hoskins of Conway.
Ivanovic's series "Forsaken Spaces" includes images inspired by abandoned factories and dilapidated buildings. Hoskins' "Nostalgia" is a series of colored pencil and acrylic drawings depicting the hands of her friends and relatives.
This exhibit will remain on display through Nov. 30.