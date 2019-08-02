Black Refractions A.jpg

"Black Refractions" is on display at the Gibbes Museum of Art through mid-August. Provided

Looking for some artistic endeavors this August? Fill up your calendar with these art gallery exhibits, on display around town. 

The Ladies

Karin Jurick, Robert Lange Studios, 2 Queen Street

Reception 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2, On view Aug. 2-28

"Rosie" by Karin Jurick. Provided/Robert Lange Studios

It's inception. The newest exhibit at Robert Lange Studios is a collection of paintings of women viewing paintings of women. *Cue Leonardo DiCaprio spinning the infamous top — does it keep spinning? does it fall?* Oil painter Karin Jurick depicts is the mastermind behind this project. Jurick says she seeks to portray the strength and diversity of women on canvas.

"The portrayals of ‘The Ladies’ are not meant to be the ‘ideal’ or ‘most beautiful’ women," she says. "These are women in art that I have admired, either real women or mythical."

"Folly Beach Tourists" by Deborah Palmer. Provided/Charleston Artist Guild

Summer Love 

Various artists, Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay Street

Reception: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2, On view: Aug. 1-31

Get in those last summer feelings before school starts back this August with this exhibit from local artists. "Summer Love" includes paintings and photography of Lowcountry marshes, beaches, sunsets, sunlit architecture and other "scenes of summer." Put on your shades and soak in the glow, and then go see those natural views for yourself around our beautiful city. 

Guided by Voices 

Robin Howard, Miller Gallery, 149 1/2 East Bay Street

Reception: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2, On view: Aug. 2-23

"Spirit Guide" by Robin Howard. Provided/Miller Gallery

This immersive show features more than a dozen five-to-six-foot sculptures by assemblage artist Robin Howard, who works with reclaimed wood, textiles, fiber, wax, metal, found objects and vintage collectibles. This collection in particular is constructed from salvaged elements of Charleston single homes, some dating back to the 1700s. Howard, who explores the roles between science, nature, magic and myth through mixed-media works, has a degree in anthropology and also studied paper making. 

Black Refractions

Various artists, The Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting Street

On view: until Aug. 18

"Echoes of Harlem" by Faith Ringgold. The Studio Museum in Harlem/Provided

These highlights from The Studio Museum in Harlem are on display through Aug. 18, so this is your last call to go see them. The works featured span a variety of media and were created in between the 1930s and present. They're all part of the Harlem museum's permanent collection, which includes works of modern and contemporary art by artists of African descent. This collection in particular addresses themes directly relevant to the South Carolina region, including race, identity, power, wealth and memory. 

The Glorious Twelfth, the Glorious Grouse

Various artists, Sportsman Gallery, 165 King Street

On view: Aug. 12-Sept. 22

"October Patterns" by Jim Rataczak. Provided/Sportsman Gallery

Nature is calling. The Sportsman Gallery has an exhibit that will be held in conjunction with the start of the Red Grouse hunting season in the United Kingdom, celebrated with the holiday of "The Glorious Twelfth." This age-old tradition that begins the season spanning several months. If you can't make it to the UK to hunt this king of game birds, then make it to this Charleston gallery to see the red grouse on canvas. 

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

