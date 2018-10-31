November is here, which means there are new art exhibits around town. Here are a few that you should check out if you get the chance.
Women ... A Different Era
David Michael Beck & June Valentine-Ruppe
Mary Martin Gallery, 103 Broad St.
This collaborative collection illustrates the power of the modern-day woman. Two artists have teamed up to portray women as they stand now, striving to make progress toward equality.
David Michael Beck's photographic paintings use imagery to express a narrative, while June Valentine-Ruppe tells her own stories and relives her own memories through the canvas.
“Creating original pieces specifically for 'Women ... A Different Era' has given me the opportunity to share some of those memories with my viewers and it has been truly rewarding," says Valentine-Ruppe. "It makes me happy when I see someone connect with one of my paintings.”
The November art walk and show opening will take place from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2.
Unsliced: Turkeys Off the Plate
Sybil Fix
Dog and Horse Fine Art, 102 Church St.
Charleston artist Sybil Fix paints birds to free them from their metaphorical cages ... and our dinner plates. In her new exhibit, which will be on display November though January, she is showcasing turkeys in various colors and forms, painted in oil, that reveal an immediacy and what she considers a "connection" to the inner world of birds.
The opening reception for "Turkeys: Unsliced Off the Plate" is 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2.
Bridge
Lisa Shimko
Mitchell Hill Gallery, 438 King St.
Animals and architecture combine for this exhibit by Greenville artist Lisa Shimko, on display until Nov. 19.
"Bridge" reflects Shimko's move from the coastal Lowcountry to the foothills of the Appalachians, and this is her way of connecting the two. Symbols and mythology play a role in her art. Bridges cross rivers and ravines, but they also have a metaphorical role.
"There are stories of many types of bridges such as stone, a rainbow or tree connecting our realm with other dimensions," Shimko says. "Many tales include animals as guides in bridge journeys."
Stop and Go
Catherine Booker Jones
The George Gallery, 54 Broad St.
The George Gallery is hosting an artist talk with contemporary painter Catherine Booker Jones in conjunction with her new exhibit, "Stop and Go."
The emerging Southern artist from Georgia takes her cues from minimalism and modernism yet infuses her acrylic abstracts with a fresh approach.
The talk, free and open to the public, will take place 2:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3.
Figures — Like Reality
Daphne vom Baur
Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St.
"Figures — Like Reality" will be on display Nov. 2-30 at Corrigan Gallery. The exhibit by Daphne vom Baur takes its title from a review in the Wall Street Journal of new book "Modernists & Mavericks," about "art that felt like reality" — referring to the works of a London school of artists active from World War II to 1970.
Vom Baur's sculptural paintings depict Penelope, the Lotus Eaters, Valkerians, horses and landscapes. This series in particular focuses on Penelope, the mythological wife of Odysseus.
The exhibit reception is 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2.