Charleston area's Coastal Carolina Fair canceled in 2020 due to coronavirus

One of the Charleston area's biggest fall attractions has been canceled this year. The 2020 Coastal Carolina Fair, which draws thousands to the Ladson Exchange Park to enjoy rides, food and games, will not take place due to the coronavirus.

The decision, made by the Coastal Carolina Fair board of directors, did not come easy, said media contact Gary Leonard, but it was made with the community in mind.

"We are living in a unique time of great uncertainty caused by an invisible enemy," Leonard said. "To deliver the full fair experience in a safe, clean, enjoyable environment, we must delay staging a fair until conditions improve and changes can be implemented. Our top priority is the health and safety of our patrons, volunteers, staff, entertainers, exhibitors and vendors. As health officials have warned and as we all know, large crowds are breeding grounds for COVID-19."

After a review of additional expenses to try to maintain social distancing and sanitation of frequently touched surfaces, Leonard said the board found it "impossible to provide and maintain a safe way forward."

The Coastal Carolina Fair has been around since 1957 and has provided $11 million for the community since 2011.

Leonard said the fair is currently working on ways to continue to support local charities despite the fall cancellation.

Among the fair's main attractions are a petting zoo, art exhibits, Ferris wheel and a variety of rides, sideshows and performances.