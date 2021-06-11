Charleston area's 2021 Juneteenth events celebrate emancipation in big ways

Juneteenth has long been celebrated in the Lowcountry, from church potlucks and neighborhood cookouts to park festivals.

This year, some new organizers are upping the game on production, entertainment and educational value to commemorate emancipation and spread knowledge about its historical significance.

The holiday hails back to the aftermath of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared all enslaved people in the United States legally free.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

Though that document was signed on Jan. 1, 1863, not everyone in Confederate territory was immediately granted freedom.

In the westernmost Confederate state of Texas, enslaved people wouldn't gain their freedom until more than two years later on June 19, 1865, when thousands of Union troops arrived and proclaimed more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state were free by executive decree.

The holiday became known as Juneteenth and is celebrated nationwide as an official marker of emancipation from slavery.

In Charleston, some large-scale inaugural Juneteenth events are taking place this year.

One weeklong festival will include nationally renowned performers at Jenkins Institute in North Charleston in addition to educational opportunities, a kids' zone and a fireworks display.

The two-day Roots Soul Festival has been planning activities at the Ladson Exchange Park since last year and has a lineup that includes a food truck rodeo, poetry slam, "gospel explosion" and a performance by local Grammy Award-winning Gullah group Ranky Tanky.

The International African American Museum will welcome a Gullah celebration led by Queen Quet and supported by Mayor John Tecklenburg with an opportunity to bring and play your own drums.

The first Juneteenth Freedom Fest commemoration at Riverfront Park will include performances by Geno Wesley, the Black Diamond Band, Ray Singleton, Daniel D. and the Deninufay African Dance and Drum Production. Kris Kaylin from Z93 Jamz and Geechie Motivator host, and food trucks, kids' activities and fireworks will be featured.

Another party at Mosquito Beach lifts up local rappers and DJs and will include performances by Indi Gxld, Slim S.O.U.L. and DJ Billy Da Kid.

"In 2019, we kind of realized that there were a lot of smaller Juneteenth events around, but not much on a large scale," said Lowcountry Juneteenth Week founder Latisha Manigault.

The commemorative week will kick off June 14 and last through June 20, with fitness and finance classes, a Bible study and gospel concert, an Anita Baker tribute, a theatrical play featuring Tyler Perry movie actor Tony Grant, a Father's Day comedy show, and a family fun day and festival at Jenkins Institute.

Manigault said she wanted to host the multifaceted celebration in 2020, but it was waylaid by the COVID-19 pandemic. She and founding partner Cedric Smalls had some extra planning time to put together a fully fleshed-out festival.

"So many times when we go to certain types of events, we don’t get the impact for what we believe the community deserves," said Smalls.

He set out to change that by booking some major talent.

Earlier in the day at Jenkins Institute on June 19, there will be activities for children, including jump castles, skating and pony rides.

At night, there will be a concert featuring early '90s R&B group Tony! Toni! Tone!, R&B artists Raheem DeVaughn and Lebrado, and soul singer Lacee. Other musicians and DJs will also perform.

There will be food trucks and Black-owned business and arts vendors, in addition to a fireworks display after the performances. General admission tickets are $45, with VIP options that include a reserved seating area, food buffet, and designated bar.

It's not all about the party, but also about educating the community.

"We don't want to just have this big party and forget about all the things we need to make us grow, like financial literacy, historical education and traditions," said Manigault.

There will be both virtual and in-person learning opportunities throughout the week, including discussions with Black authors via a partnership with Black Ink and a showcase of slave artifacts for education purposes and collaborations with the Avery Research Center.

Opal Lee, a 94-year-old activist who's been campaigning to make Juneteenth a national holiday for years, will also be a part of the festivities. Lee's been supported by celebrities like Usher and Jamie Foxx for her efforts.

"We want to make sure that speaking about Juneteenth is a common thing, just like we talk about Memorial Day Weekend or The Fourth of July," Manigault said. "Unfortunately, we weren’t taught a lot of this in history books. When you know better, you do better."

The events are certainly not just for Black people, Smalls said.

"We wanted an event that caters to the African American culture but is ... also a family event where all races can come together and get information on the positive impact the African American community has had on, not only the Lowcountry, but the country and the world," he said.

Manigault also made clear that the idea behind the festival was not to trod on other smaller Juneteenth events that have been happening for generations.

She said those have their own merit, but this week was created so the holiday would have a larger impact and reach in Charleston.