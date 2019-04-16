When it's sunny and not too hot, there's just something about dining outside.
The Lowcountry is home to a slew of rooftop bars and restaurants, some of which are new to Charleston, where you can take in a sunset view while sipping on something cold.
Read on for details about 19 places where you can eat and drink on the roof.
Fiat Lux
At one of the newest rooftop bars in town, you can enjoy a view of Marion Square while enjoying avocado toast and a spiked snowball. At Hotel Bennett’s Fiat Lux, 404 King St., the Mediterranean-inspired menu features spicy tuna poke, ceviche and mini burgers. Along with snowballs, made with organic syrups and different types of liquor, drinks range from signature cocktails, which start at $14, to Austin Eastsiders Dry Cider for $6.
Open 11 a.m.-midnight daily. For more info, visit hotelbennett.com/dine/fiat-lux.
Citrus Club
The Dewberry’s rooftop bar/restaurant opened in late 2018 and, as its name hints, offers tropical drinks such as piña coladas and mai tais. Citrus Club, 334 Meeting St., is primarily reserved for people staying at the hotel; so if you’re not a hotel guest and want to go, you’ll have to make a reservation online. Parties are capped at six people. Open 2-10 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. For more info or to make a reservation, visit thedewberrycharleston.com.
Mill Street Tavern
Mill Street Tavern, 504 Mill St., Mount Pleasant, which opened in July 2018, has a rooftop deck that overlooks Shem Creek. It serves brunch daily until 2 p.m., and a wide-ranging dinner menu includes ribs, steaks, farro or quinoa bowls and fried catfish.
Open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. Sunday. For more info, visit themillstreettavern.com.
Revelry Brewing
On a sunny day, Revelry’s rooftop tasting room, which comes with a view of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge., tends to be a crowded spot. The brewery, 10 Conroy St., is dog-friendly and the mobile eatery Tobo Sushi is on site daily. Beers include the Gullah Cream Ale, an American pale ale called Poke the Bear and a West Coast-style IPA called Lefty Loosey.
Open 4-10 p.m., noon-midnight Friday-Saturday and noon-10 p.m. Sunday. For more info, visit revelrybrewingco.com.
Carolina Ale House
Across the street from Marion Square and above Walgreens, you’ll find the third-floor Carolina Ale House, 145 Calhoun St. With more than 30 taps, which regularly rotate, Carolina Ale House has a daily happy hour from 4-7 p.m. and hosts a weekly Fish Fry on Fridays.
Open 11 a.m.-midnight daily. For more info, visit carolinaalehouse.com.
Henry’s Bar & Restaurant
As the words on its storefront say, Henry’s, 54 N. Market St., is known for its jazz and seafood. It also has a rooftop deck, with rocking chairs, a swing and other seating where you can enjoy $10 cocktails or $6-$10 glasses of wine.
Open 11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily. For more info, visit henrysonthemarket.com.
The Boathouse
The Boathouse, 101 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms, offers a waterfront view along with a seafood menu of crab cakes, fried oysters and lobster and drinks such as the Palmetto Sour, made with whiskey from Anderson's Palmetto Distillery.
Open 5-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Sunday. For more info, boathouserestaurants.com.
Saltwater Cowboys
You can catch a sunset view on each of Saltwater Cowboys' three floors. The restaurant on Shem Creek serves barbecue and seafood plus cocktails such as the Cooper River Rita.
Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. For more info, visit saltwater-cowboys.com.
The Cocktail Club
Curious about Notcha Mama’s Latte or Your Girlfriend's Favorite Drink? The Cocktail Club, 479 King St., serves craft cocktails and punch bowls. A garden on the rooftop terrace is not just for looks; it provides fresh garnishes for cocktails.
Open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily. For more info, visit thecocktailclubcharleston.com.
Aqua Terrace Roof-Top Bar
Aqua Terrace, 170 Lockwood Blvd., offers views of the Ashley River and marina and mojitos, margaritas and local craft beer along with vegan nachos and sliders.
Open 4-11 p.m. daily. For more info, visit aquaterracecharleston.com.
The Watch
The Watch, atop The Restoration Hotel at 79 Wentworth St., hosts tiki Tuesdays, half-price wine on Wednesdays and live music brunch on Sundays.
Open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. For more info, visit therestorationhotel.com.
Red's Ice House
The rooftop at Red's Ice House in Mount Pleasant is called the "crow's nest," where you can watch the boats going by on Shem Creek. The bar/restaurant, 98 Church St., weekly hosts live music and all-you-can-eat crab legs on Mondays.
Open 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. For more info, visit redsicehouse.com.
Balao
Walk inside the Market street steakhouse Burwell’s and go up the stairs to the second floor and you'll find Balao, a rooftop bar serving seafood and rum and tequila cocktails.
Open 4-10 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 4-11 p.m. Saturday. For more info, visit balaoseafood.com.
Pour Taproom
Pour, 560 King St., where you pay by the ounce for draft beer and sample from a selection of 70 beers, comes with a ninth-floor rooftop that overlooks King Street. The food menu includes bar snacks and tacos.
Open 4-11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon-1 a.m. Friday-Saturday and noon-11 p.m. Sunday. For more info, visit charleston.pourtaproom.com.
Uptown Social
Bar pies, buckets of wings and frozen drinks are among the offerings at Uptown Social, 587 King St., which has more than 50 TVs on the first floor and a rooftop patio.
Open 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. daily. For more info, visit uptownsocialchs.com.
Snapper Jack’s
If you're looking for a rooftop spot on Folly Beach, check out Snapper Jack's, 10 Center St., which hosts live music on the weekends. Happy hour during the week includes $2 Bud Lights, well drinks and oysters.
Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. For more info, visit snapperjacks.net.
Stars
The rooftop bar of Stars on Upper King Street offers wine on tap and a Sunday brunch with deals on mimosas and bloody Marys.
Open 4 p.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-2 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-midnight Sunday. For more info, visit starsrestaurant.com.
The Pavilion Bar
Above the Market Pavilion Hotel is the Pavilion Bar, which overlooks the Charleston Harbor and serves a range of mojitos and martinis as well as flatbreads and, for dessert, a chocolate blonde ice cream sandwich.
The Pavilion Bar, 225 East Bay St., is open 11:30 a.m.-midnight daily. For more info, visit marketpavilion.com/pavilionbar.cfm.
Élevé
On the rooftop of the Grand Bohemian Hotel is Eleve, 55 Wentworth St., which serves breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. You can also try a flight of sparkling wine.
Open 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday. For more info, visit kesslercollection.com/eleve-restaurant.