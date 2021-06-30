Charleston area music venue featured on new TV series alongside Troubadour, Red Rocks

A rural church in Cainhoy will be featured on a new TV show called "If These Walls Could Rock" this July.

The series features artists performing in unique venues around America, from Jackson Browne at the legendary Troubadour in West Hollywood to Big Head Todd at Colorado's epic outdoor Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

The show explores the architecture, history, cultural significance, stories and legacies of these music venues.

The first episode features blues-rock band Vintage Trouble, who've opened for the Rolling Stones, playing a show at the Old Brick Church just outside of Charleston.

The parish was originally built in 1706 and burned down in 1815 before being reconstructed in 1819.

During the Reconstruction period, it was the scene of the 1876 “Cainhoy Massacre,” a deadly race riot. A cemetery that may hold some of the oldest graves in South Carolina sits adjacent to the small, unassuming facade.

That facade still stands — white brick with Classic Revival features and two red doors leading into the bench-row sanctuary.

In 1977 the church was listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

There, many guests have sat hushed, while preachers delivered a Sunday sermon. Centuries later, bands from across the country have played listening room-style sets to an intimate, limited-ticket audience.

Among artists brought in by STAC House Shows founders Warren Bazemore and Shane Williams of local singer-songwriter duo Finnegan Bell are John Paul White of The Civil Wars, country singer Lewis Brice, Jim Avett (father of The Avett Brothers) and Edwin McCain of "I'll Be" fame.

Area musicians and hosts stumbled upon the rural chapel by chance. They were attending church there one morning at the field trip sanctuary and found out the building was only being used a few times a year for gatherings and events.

They thought about what else it could be used for those other days of the year.

“People see it, and they get it,” Williams told The Post and Courier. “It’s something special. It’s a room that will bring out whatever the best parts of you are … It’s shared communion between the performer and the audience.”

A single microphone picks up both vocals and guitar, adding to the enchanting acoustics, and artists inevitably get vulnerable.

In addition to the performance by Vintage Trouble, the Old Brick Church episode of "If These Walls Could Rock" also features interviews with local Gullah group Ranky Tanky and Bobby Houck from the Blue Dogs.

The Charleston episode premieres at 8:30 p.m. on July 7 on AXS TV.