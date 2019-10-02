Nick Cannon in "Drumline" would be proud.

Charleston area high school marching bands are coming together for an afternoon competition that will showcase local musical talent.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, the bands will gather at the Wando High School Stadium at 1000 Warrior Way in Mount Pleasant for the Lowcountry Invitational Marching Band Festival. Among participating schools are Ashley Ridge, Blythewood, Colleton County, Dutch Fork, Fort Dorchester, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Lexington, May River, Pendleton, Phillip Simmons, Stratford, Summerville, White Knoll and Wando.

The purpose of the festival is to provide national-level adjudication for all music students who participate. The judges who will be on-site are solicited from music and visual educators in the country. The event is sponsored by the Wando High School Band Boosters.

The first performance will begin at 3 p.m., followed by a Wando band exhibition performance at 7:30 p.m. and the awards ceremony at 8 p.m. Concessions food will be provided by Chick-Fil-A, Pizza Hut, Sticky Fingers and Pelican's Snowballs.

Tickets are $5 for students younger than 12 and $10 for adults. Children 2 and younger get in free. For more information, go to bit.ly/2XK8jmm.