Charleston Area Convention Center to host drive-in concert featuring Sister Hazel

Sister Hazel, the '90s rock band popular for radio hit "All For You," has been playing in Charleston annually for more than a decade now.

The band from Gainesville, Fla., typically hosts a three-day party at The Windjammer on the Isle of Palms every summer, known as the "Hazelnut Hang." It's been a tradition for the last 13 years, but the coronavirus threw a wrench in plans to reunite for the sandy shindig in 2020.

Instead, Sister Hazel has found a way to pivot with a drive-in concert that will take place at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston. It will be the group's first drive-in performance and also the first drive-in concert hosted at the venue.

This event is not part of a recurring drive-in concert series at the venue but one of several shows Sister Hazel is putting on in different markets, said North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center Director of Marketing Alan Coker.

While other venues have pivoted to socially distanced outdoor shows with small "pods" in which to set up chairs and blankets, a drive-in concert where attendees remain in their vehicles hasn't yet taken place in the Lowcountry.

The setup has been trending worldwide, though, since the pandemic hit. Just this month, Snoop Dogg performed in Ventura and Del Mar, Calif., to an audience of spaced-out sedans. It's a far cry from a standing-room festival, but a way to see live music in the current times, nonetheless.

At the Charleston Area Convention Center, car placement for the Sister Hazel drive-in show will begin at 6 p.m., with the music starting at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 14. Tickets are sold per four-person vehicle, costing $169 for a limited VIP ticket that will be within the first few rows and $149 for general admission beyond those rows. Extra passengers are $25 each, with a cap at six people per vehicle.

Attendees will be encouraged to remain in their designated car areas and asked to wear a mask and stay six feet from other crowd members while utilizing the restroom or concessions areas. Limited concessions with food and drink will be available on-site.

During the pandemic, the North Charleston Coliseum, Performing Arts Center and Convention Center have not hosted concerts. The large-capacity venues typically bring in hundreds of nationally and regionally touring acts throughout the year.

To support local artists during this time, the venue started a series called "PAC Presents" that features a livestream of a Charleston-area musician on the Performing Arts Center stage. Those take place at 7 p.m. each Wednesday.

To purchase tickets for the Sister Hazel drive-in concert, visit eventliveus.com/purchase/event/2159364.