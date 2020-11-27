Chanukah in the Square moves from Charleston's Marion Square to The Bend

Chanukah in the Square, an annual celebration that typically takes place in downtown's Marion Square, is being moved for 2020.

South Carolina's largest Jewish celebration will now be a drive-in festive event on Dec. 13 at The Bend on Azalea Drive in North Charleston. The Bend has hosted drive-in movies and socially distanced outdoor concert series during the pandemic, with a large, open field by the Ashley River that offers plenty of room to space out.

"Chanukah at the Bend" is free and will include complimentary food and beverages, like hot potato latkes, delivered directly to vehicles. Children's activities and crafts will also be dropped off at vehicles for the kids to enjoy.

There will be live music and entertainment, a stage with a large projection screen and the customary Menorah lighting by Holocaust survivors. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. and the festivities start at 4 p.m. Masks are required when moving outside of vehicles.

This isn't the first year that Chanukah in the Square has been relocated. Last year, the event was moved inside last-minute due to bad weather and ended up taking place at the Center for Jewish Life in Mount Pleasant.

The 13th annual event celebrating the Jewish Festival of Lights is hosted by the City of Charleston and Chabad of Charleston.

Hanukkah begins on the evening of Dec. 10 and ends the evening of Dec. 18.