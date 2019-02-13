The Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon in Charleston is hosting some celebrity ghost hunters for a one-night event.
Grant Wilson from SyFy's "Ghost Hunters," along with Chad Lindberg from Destination America's "Ghost Stalkers" and Carol Cleveland from YouTube series "Haunt ME," will each lead a ghost hunt in the historic building at 122 East Bay St.
And locals or visitors can participate in the action which runs from 5:30-11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16.
General admission tickets are available for $185 and include access to a meet and greet, Q&A session and the ghost hunt. VIP tickets are $250 and include a Friday night dinner with the paranormal celebrities, a signed event photo, the meet and greet, front row seating for the Q&A session, the ghost hunt and an addition 30-minute ghost hunt at the end of the evening. The VIP dinner will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, and the location will be revealed via email closer to the event.
The Old Exchange is one of the Holy City's supposedly haunted locales. Historically, it's where George Washington was entertained during his visits and one of only four locations where the U.S. Constitution was debated and approved. It's also tied up in the former slave trade, and its dungeon was home to pirates, criminals and soldiers held as prisoners of war.
For more information and to purchase tickets, head to senterstageevents.com/events.